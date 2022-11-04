Colm O'Gorman's delicious linguine with king prawns, tomato and chilli

A few weeks back I went to the fridge not knowing what I would cook. I did not have anything planned, but I reckoned I would just make something from whatever I happened to have in my fridge and kitchen cupboards. This lovey dish of linguine with king prawns was the result, and it was also the inspiration for a short series of recipes in this column showing how it is possible to make a remarkably diverse range of dishes with a few core ingredients; king prawn or chicken, tomatoes, chilli, onion, garlic, and ginger, a few fresh herbs and spices and some other cupboard staples.

So far, I have shared a recipe for a beautiful Goan King prawn Curry and for Salt and Chilli Chicken. This week we are back in Europe for an Italian-inspired dish. You can use fresh or frozen raw king prawns for this recipe. I used frozen jumbo king prawns which were plump and juicy and full of flavour. Do always make sure you fully defrost the prawns before cooking them. Once defrosted they cook in just minutes, so this recipe is very quick and easy to prepare.