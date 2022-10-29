Neven Maguire: 'I always say McDonald’s is the most consistent restaurant in the world'

Conjure Neven Maguire in your mind’s eye. What do you see? An easy-going, affable Neven standing next to a stainless-steel kitchen counter or beaming at you from a roadside restaurant in some far-flung corner of the world. Always smiling with a gentle, measured Cavan lilt. Yeah, me too. Which is why I’m surprised by the image of him spinning the decks and bopping along to ‘90s dance tracks in a sweaty nightclub. It’s not exactly the picture we have of the nation’s favourite, and best-loved, chef and yet it’s very much him.
Beef Ramen
Making ramen at home does not need to be complicated. This easy ramen recipe is ready in just 20 minutes - a quick fragrant broth with noodles and plenty of crunchy vegetables.
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 garlic cloves, very thinly sliced
5cm piece fresh root ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
1 lemongrass stick, trimmed to 10cm and crushed
2 x 400ml cartons fresh beef stock
2 star anise
4 tbsp soy sauce
juice of 1 lime, plus extra wedges to garnish
2 mild red chillies, 1 whole and 1 thinly sliced into rings
20g fresh coriander, leaves picked and stalks reserved
200g ramen noodles
100g shitake mushrooms, sliced
500g baby spinach leaves
2 baby pak choy, finely sliced
100g sugar snap peas, halved
225g lean beef escalopes, thinly sliced
25g fresh beansprouts
1 x 40g packet toasted nori seaweed crisps, shredded
Method
Put the garlic, ginger and lemongrass in a pan with the stock and add the star anise, soy sauce, lime juice, whole red chilli and coriander stalks.
Bring to a simmer over a medium heat and cook for 15 minutes to allow the flavours to infuse. Strain into a clean pan. This can be covered with clingfilm and kept in the fridge or is perfect for freezing.
Add the ramen noodles and shitake mushrooms and simmer for 2-3 minutes until just tender. Stir in the spinach until just wilted.
To serve, divide the ramen among warmed bowls and top with the beef, pak choy, sugar snaps and beansprouts. Scatter over with the coriander, chilli rings and seaweed. Garnish with the lime wedges to serve.
Baja Fish Tacos
These classic Mexican-inspired fish tacos served with purple slaw, pickled chillies and a generous drizzle of Baja sauce. Cod is the best fish for these tacos as it flakes beautifully into lovely chunks but of course you could also use another firm fleshe
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
1 red onion
1 small red cabbage, cored and very finely shredded
100ml apple cider vinegar
50g caster sugar
4 red chillies, sliced into rounds
8-12 small corn tortillas
675g skinless cod fillet
2 tbsp fajita seasoning
rapeseed oil, for cooking
For the sauce:
1 garlic clove, peeled
10g fresh coriander, extra leaves to garnish
juice of 1 lime
1 tsp fajita seasoning
50g natural yoghurt
50g mayonnaise
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
To make the slaw, put the red onion and cabbage in a bowl. Sprinkle over a teaspoon of salt, then add the lime juice and toss to combine. Leave for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
To make the sauce, put the garlic, coriander, lime, fajita seasoning, yoghurt and mayonnaise in a Nutri bullet or mini food processor. Blitz until smooth and season to taste. Pour into a jug and add a splash of water if necessary to make it the consistency that can be drizzled. Cover with clingfilm and chill until needed.
To make the pickled chillies, heat the vinegar, sugar and 100ml of water in a small pan. Add the chillies and simmer for 2 minutes. Pour into a bowl and leave to cool. Cover with clingfilm and chill until needed.
Heat a griddle pan over a medium to high heat. Griddle the tortillas on one side and then wrap in tin foil to keep warm.
Dust the cod fillet in the fajita seasoning, shaking off any excess and then brush the griddle pan with oil. Cook the cod for 4-5 minutes on each side until nicely charred and tender – you may need to do this in batches depending on the size of your pan.
Using a fish slice, transfer the cod to a plate and flake it apart with a fork. Place the cod flakes in a serving bowl and season with salt to taste. Garnish with the coriander leaves.
Serve straight to the table family style with the tortillas, baja sauce, purple slaw and pickled chillies. Have your favourite hot sauce to hand.
Chicken and Leek Sourdough Gratin
Use the leftovers of a sourdough loaf to make a delicious cheesy, golden topping. Serve with a salad or any green vegetable of your choice.
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
knob of butter
400g skinless and boneless chicken (thigh or breast)
2 small leeks, trimmed and sliced
2 garlic cloves, crushed
finely grated rind of 1 lemon
1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
2 tbsp rapeseed oil
1 x 400g tin of cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
100ml hot chicken stock
100g crème fraiche
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
175g sourdough bread
50g freshly grated Parmesan
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
soft green leaf salad, to serve
Method
Preheat the oven to 200ºC (400ºF/gas mark 6). Use the butter to grease the roasting tin and add the chicken, leeks, garlic, lemon rind and thyme. Drizzle over the half of the oil and season generously. Toss with your hands until evenly combined.
Roast for 15 minutes until the leeks are softened and the chicken is just tender.
Meanwhile, tear the sourdough into small pieces and place in a bowl. Season and drizzle over the rest of the oil, tossing to coat.
Tip the cannellini beans into the roasting then and pour in the hot stock, stirring gently with a spatula to combine. Fold in the crème fraiche and mustard. Scatter over the bean mixture and sprinkle the Parmesan on top. Bake for another 10-15 minutes until crisp and golden brown.
Serve straight to the table with a separate bowl of salad. Any leftovers can be kept according to guidelines
- More Midweek Meals by Neven Maguire (Gill) is available now.