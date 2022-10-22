The Menu: Indian delights, vegan afternoon tea and some delicious condiments 

Indian Nights

If The Menu spends the bulk of spring and summer gallivanting around the countryside and more rural locations questing for the finest Irish nosebag, winter is very much when he heads for the comfort of indoors and the bright lights of the urban centres.

One very good upcoming reason to head to the Big Smoke is for a splendid and rare pop-up courtesy of Pickle supremo chef Sunil Ghai who has invited one of the great South Indian restaurants, Savya Rasa, to travel to Ireland to collaborate for two very special nights (October 28 AND 29) as he and multi-award-winning Indian fine dining Chef Sheik Mohideen create all manner of aromatic gravies, street dishes, slow-cooked meats, using fresh Irish ingredients for a one of a kind tasting menu. Sunil will then head to Savya Rasa next year for an ‘away fixture return leg’.

www.picklerestaurant.com

Small bites

The very excellent Bastion restaurant in Kinsale has opened up a little bar, The Front Lounge, to the fore of the restaurant as an additional space for a more casual drinks-focused take on their very fine Michelin dining, with tasty snacks to supplement some excellent wines and champagnes, including Iberico ham, cheese plates, olives and one or two substantial hot dishes each night along the lines of crispy roast Skeaghnore duck legs, fried chicken with spicy lime yoghurt, and potted crab or salmon, all delivered under the watchful eye of Mara Fanni, whose vast experience as a sommelier in one and two Michelin-starred restaurants includes Aurt, in Barcelona.

www.bastionkinsale.com

Clare calling

This year’s Burren Food Fayre is being held in conjunction with the annual Burren Winterage (October 30) and, along with food demonstrations, tastings and a cookery session by Chef Robbie McCauley from Gregans Castle Hotel, storytelling and music sessions, the annual Winterage walk sees the traditional relocation of cattle for winter feeding, a transhumance that created this unique landscape over thousands of years. The Food Fayre this year showcases nine local GEOfood producers: Burren Gold Cheese, St Tola Irish Goat Cheese, Burren Premium Beef, Burren Smokehouse, Burren Fine Wine and Food, Flaggy Shore oysters, Lianna Pure Irish Ice Cream, Burren Free Range Pork and Wild Kitchen.

www.burrengeopark.ie

Talking points

The Menu has the pleasure of hosting what promises to be a very topical and informative discussion panel, Food Price Crisis (Oct 27), at Crawford Art Gallery as part of the ongoing Meat and Potatoes exhibition programme, looking at the often unreported food poverty experienced here in Ireland, one of the world’s wealthiest countries.

www.crawfordartgallery.ie

Afternoon Tea

The Quay Co-op is introducing a brand new Vegetarian and Vegan Afternoon Tea menu . Picture: Marcin Lewandowski

A quick shout out to The Menu’s old alma mater, The Quay Co-op, introducing a brand new vegetarian and/or vegan afternoon tea, to be launched on World Vegan Day (November 1), with a delicious combo of sweet and savoury dishes served up in one of the city’s loveliest and most evocative dining rooms.

www.quaycoop.com

Today’s special

The Menu family’s recent trip to Dingle for the very splendid food festival is an annual tradition of some years, a means of marking farewell to another year of dining on the hoof around the Oul’ Sod. The festival weekend also hosts the Blás na hÉireann Irish Food Awards and over coming weeks, The Menu will feature the products that danced across his palate.

A random pitstop at one stall, lured by a garlic flower honey, saw The Menu pick up three seasoning condiments, the creation of one Trevis Gleason, an American chef/food writer who lives in Dingle and is now heavily invested in the local food scene, including acting as a driving force behind Bia Dingle, mentioned in recent dispatches in this quarter.

All three are excellent, with an unmerciful amount of potential uses, from pre-cooking rubs to last-minute finishing touches on meats, poultry, fish and other produce.

Trevis Gleason's products

Wild Garlic Blossom sees the foraged green flavour bomb baked into sea salt, then further elevated by, turbinado sugar, yellow mustard seed, pepper and tarragon, precisely the class of sweet and savoury condiment to add a mantle of finishing complexity to any elemental and simple dish, where you don’t want to overly interfere with natural perfection, perhaps, white fish fried in butter.

Herb and wild mushroom is a potent combo of dried wild mushrooms, salt and a bouquet Garni selection of herbs that works well in meaty casseroles and stews but The Menu enjoyed it best as part of a homemade compound butter, allowing a little time for the powerful, potent woodland flavours to infuse the creamy fat, quite delicious melting over grilled bavette steak.

The real treat however is West African Kitchen Pepper, a finely ground blend of peppers, black, white and red, with chilli and ginger for heat and the sweet notes of all spice, nutmeg, casia bark and mace, for a divinely ethereal mix, citric and sweet on the nose, and a skittish, lively jig across the tongue, fresh, sweet and pungent with a bright chilli nip and its uses are only limited by imagination: on simple salads of grated raw tubers and cabbage; on white fish ceviche; on beef tartare; in custardy scrambled eggs; on poached pears … The Menu could go on.

As for availability? Well, unsurprisingly, for a man who hasn’t had a mobile phone in ten years, Trevis has yet to get around to online selling so a trip to Dingle is in order to procure these fine condiments and, as The Menu will gladly testify, that is no great hardship at all, at all!

www.facebook.com/ChefTrevis