Restaurant review: Shining a light on super Solas

- Solas Tapas & Wine Bar
- Strand Street, Dingle, Co Kerry
- Tel 066 915 0766
- www.solastapas.com
- Opening Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 5pm to 9.30pm
Is that a frog in my throat, a dust mote in my eye as the old familiar road winds us in closer to Dingle. Am I, dare I say it, a tad emotional?
The only problem with what would be an otherwise perfect dish is that it is absolutely swimming in the heavy black sauce, a noir-ish soup with little visual appeal, masking all other elements, a shame when you consider how much ‘tasting’ we do with our eyes. (It is scientifically established that the visual aspect of a dish can be responsible for up to 20% of our overall appreciation of its flavour.)
8.5
8
9
9
€234 (including two bottles of wine and soft drinks)