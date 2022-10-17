Midweek meals: Five comforting dinners to make in your slow cooker 

It's a wet and windy week ahead, but coming home to these slow-cooker delights will give you something to look forward to on that office commute 
Midweek meals: Five comforting dinners to make in your slow cooker 

Five slow-cooker meals to make this week

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 07:52
Nicole Glennon

Slow cooker meatballs marinara

recipe by:Caitriona Redmond 

This is enough to feed your family for two meals, if you can stop them from eating the meatballs when your back is turned!

Slow cooker meatballs marinara

Servings

8

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

4 hours 0 mins

Total Time

4 hours 10 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Italian

Ingredients

  • 100g breadcrumbs

  • 50ml milk

  • 1 clove of garlic, crushed

  • ½ tsp salt and pepper

  • ½  tsp oregano

  • 300g beef or turkey mince

  • Sunflower oil for frying

  • 1 onion, peeled

  • 2 carrots, peeled

  • 1 pepper, core removed

  • 500ml passata

Method

  1. Combine the breadcrumbs and milk in a large bowl. Let the breadcrumbs soak up the milk (it’ll take about 5 minutes). Once the crumbs have soaked up the milk add the garlic, salt and pepper, dried oregano, and turkey mince to the bowl. Mix all these ingredients together with your hands or a fork. Once mixed thoroughly portion the mixture into ping-pong ball sized meatballs. Use the sunflower oil to fry the meatballs in a non-stick pan until golden brown on the outside.

  2. Once the meatballs are golden brown pop them into a slow cooker set to high, leave the frying pan on low. Close the lid.

  3. Take a food processor and pulse the onion, carrots, and pepper using the general blade until everything is puree style. Cook the puree off in the still-hot frying pan. This will take about 10 minutes to reduce the astringency of the onion. Pour the puree into the slow cooker and add the passata. Stir well.

  4. Cook the meatballs in the slow cooker on high for 4 hours, until you have an unctuous sauce. Season to taste before serving. I like to add torn leaves of fresh basil on top of the meatballs mixture and serve them with penne pasta.

Slow cooker beef stew with bake-and-smash potatoes

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

This slow cooker stew tastes better the day after you make it

Slow cooker beef stew with bake-and-smash potatoes

Servings

4

Cooking Time

4 hours 0 mins

Total Time

4 hours 0 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 400g lean stewing beef, cut into 3cm pieces

  • 4 carrots, peeled and chopped

  • 2 onions, finely sliced

  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 2 bay leaves

  • 1 litre beef stock

  • 2 tbsp flour

  • Bake-and-Smash Mash:

  • 4 small potato/sweet potato

  • 4 tsp maple syrup

  • 2 tsp fresh thyme leaves

  • salt and pepper

Method

  1. You will need a slow cooker with 3.5-litre capacity. Preheat the slow cooker (if recommended by the manufacturer).

  2. Place the beef, carrots, onions, garlic and bay leaves in the slow cooker. Use a whisk to blend the beef stock and flour. Pour the stock into the slow cooker, using just enough stock to cover the ingredients. Set the slow cooker to high and cook for 4 hours, stirring a few times.

  3. Prick the sweet potato and bake at 180°C for 35-40 minutes or until tender. Mash with the maple syrup and the thyme, salt and pepper and serve with the stew. 

Slow cooker beef and coconut curry

recipe by:Caitriona Redmond 

A slow cooker is such a handy gadget to have in your kitchen, and they use up the same energy as a light bulb. It’s the ultimate money-saving, time-saving way to make a dinner that the whole family will love.

Slow cooker beef and coconut curry

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

5 hours 10 mins

Total Time

5 hours 15 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp tomato purée

  • 1 butternut squash, peeled and chopped into bite-sized chunks

  • 1 large onion, peeled and chopped

  • 3 large carrots, peeled and chopped

  • 3 cloves of garlic, crushed/minced

  • 1 large piece of ginger, peeled and chopped

  • 2 tbsp mild curry powder

  • 350g stewing beef, cut into chunks

  • 1 tin coconut milk

  • 100g frozen peas

Method

  1. Put the tomato purée, butternut squash, onion, carrots, garlic, ginger, curry powder, and beef into the slow cooker. Stir well so that the curry powder and aromatic ingredients (onion, garlic, and ginger) are mixed throughout the dish. Add about 2 tablespoons of water at this stage, but not too much. It may seem very dry but it will cook fine.

  2. I've not added any extra salt here because there is normally a small amount of salt in curry powder. This makes this dish suitable for all ages and diets. However, if you find it's a bit bland you could also add a stock cube to the mixture, or a level teaspoon of salt before stirring and covering.

  3. Put the lid on the slow cooker and turn to high for 4 hours.

  4. After 4 hours, open the slow cooker and pour in the coconut milk and frozen peas. Stir well, then cover again for a further 30 minutes. Serve with basmati rice or naan bread.

Easy slow cooker lamb shanks

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

This is a really easy way to cook lamb that is tender and delicious every time

Easy slow cooker lamb shanks

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

6 hours 0 mins

Total Time

6 hours 5 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 4 lamb shanks —you can get these from your butcher

  • 4 cloves of garlic, minced

  • 1 onion, roughly chopped

  • 2 carrots, roughly chopped

  • 1 tbsp tomato paste

  • 500ml passata

  • Handful rosemary, fresh is ideal but dried works well too

  • Handful thyme, fresh is ideal but dried works well too

  • 250ml water

  • Pinch of salt and pepper

Method

  1. Place the lamb shanks, garlic and vegetables in the slow cooker or alternatively, a large casserole dish.

  2. Mix the tomato paste, passata, herbs and water in a jug and pour over the shanks.

  3. Ensure the lamb shanks are fully covered by the mixture, if not add more water.

  4. If using a slow cooker set it to a high setting and cook for six hours.

  5. If using a casserole dish then preheat the oven to 140°C and cook for six hours.

  6. Place the cooked shanks onto warmed serving plates and enjoy with sides of your choice.

Slow Cooked Sticky Soy Chicken

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

I love to make this on busy days, it’s great because I can just pop everything into the slow cooker in the morning and when I come home there is a delicious healthy dinner waiting for me

Slow Cooked Sticky Soy Chicken

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

4 hours 0 mins

Total Time

4 hours 5 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 600g chicken pieces, on the bone

  • 4 tbsp soy sauce

  • 4 tbsp honey

  • Thumb-size piece fresh ginger, grated

  • 4 cloves of garlic, crushed

Method

  1. Place all ingredients in a slow cooker and set it to high. Leave alone for 4-5 hours. Alternatively, place all the ingredients in a large casserole dish and then put it on a low heat (150°C) in the oven for 2 hours.

  2. Serve on warmed plates with sides of your choice or pop it in a reusable container once cooled and store in the fridge for lunch the next day.

Read More

Midweek meals: Five warming casseroles to combat the chill

More in this section

Easy Bake: Bake Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall's hot chocolate pudding in 20 minutes Easy Bake: Bake Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall's hot chocolate pudding in 20 minutes
Baked chicken wings with sesame seeds and sweet chili sauce on white wooden board. How to make the perfect chicken wings in your air fryer — and one mistake to avoid 
Vegan shepherd's pie with lentils and mashed potatoes in black backing dish. Vegan healthy food concept. Midweek Meals: Comfy vegan meals for the cold weather
#Food ieFood recommendsSlow cooker
Midweek meals: Five comforting dinners to make in your slow cooker 

Irish Examiner writers celebrated at Irish Food Writing Awards

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.253 s