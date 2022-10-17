Midweek meals: Five comforting dinners to make in your slow cooker 

Slow cooker meatballs marinara
This is enough to feed your family for two meals, if you can stop them from eating the meatballs when your back is turned!
Servings8
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 4 hours 0 mins
Total Time 4 hours 10 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
100g breadcrumbs
50ml milk
1 clove of garlic, crushed
½ tsp salt and pepper
½ tsp oregano
300g beef or turkey mince
Sunflower oil for frying
1 onion, peeled
2 carrots, peeled
1 pepper, core removed
500ml passata
Method
Combine the breadcrumbs and milk in a large bowl. Let the breadcrumbs soak up the milk (it’ll take about 5 minutes). Once the crumbs have soaked up the milk add the garlic, salt and pepper, dried oregano, and turkey mince to the bowl. Mix all these ingredients together with your hands or a fork. Once mixed thoroughly portion the mixture into ping-pong ball sized meatballs. Use the sunflower oil to fry the meatballs in a non-stick pan until golden brown on the outside.
Once the meatballs are golden brown pop them into a slow cooker set to high, leave the frying pan on low. Close the lid.
Take a food processor and pulse the onion, carrots, and pepper using the general blade until everything is puree style. Cook the puree off in the still-hot frying pan. This will take about 10 minutes to reduce the astringency of the onion. Pour the puree into the slow cooker and add the passata. Stir well.
Cook the meatballs in the slow cooker on high for 4 hours, until you have an unctuous sauce. Season to taste before serving. I like to add torn leaves of fresh basil on top of the meatballs mixture and serve them with penne pasta.
Slow cooker beef stew with bake-and-smash potatoes
This slow cooker stew tastes better the day after you make it
Servings4
Cooking Time 4 hours 0 mins
Total Time 4 hours 0 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
400g lean stewing beef, cut into 3cm pieces
4 carrots, peeled and chopped
2 onions, finely sliced
4 garlic cloves, crushed
2 bay leaves
1 litre beef stock
2 tbsp flour
Bake-and-Smash Mash:
4 small potato/sweet potato
4 tsp maple syrup
2 tsp fresh thyme leaves
salt and pepper
Method
You will need a slow cooker with 3.5-litre capacity. Preheat the slow cooker (if recommended by the manufacturer).
Place the beef, carrots, onions, garlic and bay leaves in the slow cooker. Use a whisk to blend the beef stock and flour. Pour the stock into the slow cooker, using just enough stock to cover the ingredients. Set the slow cooker to high and cook for 4 hours, stirring a few times.
Prick the sweet potato and bake at 180°C for 35-40 minutes or until tender. Mash with the maple syrup and the thyme, salt and pepper and serve with the stew.
Slow cooker beef and coconut curry
A slow cooker is such a handy gadget to have in your kitchen, and they use up the same energy as a light bulb. It’s the ultimate money-saving, time-saving way to make a dinner that the whole family will love.
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 5 hours 10 mins
Total Time 5 hours 15 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 tbsp tomato purée
1 butternut squash, peeled and chopped into bite-sized chunks
1 large onion, peeled and chopped
3 large carrots, peeled and chopped
3 cloves of garlic, crushed/minced
1 large piece of ginger, peeled and chopped
2 tbsp mild curry powder
350g stewing beef, cut into chunks
1 tin coconut milk
100g frozen peas
Method
Put the tomato purée, butternut squash, onion, carrots, garlic, ginger, curry powder, and beef into the slow cooker. Stir well so that the curry powder and aromatic ingredients (onion, garlic, and ginger) are mixed throughout the dish. Add about 2 tablespoons of water at this stage, but not too much. It may seem very dry but it will cook fine.
I've not added any extra salt here because there is normally a small amount of salt in curry powder. This makes this dish suitable for all ages and diets. However, if you find it's a bit bland you could also add a stock cube to the mixture, or a level teaspoon of salt before stirring and covering.
Put the lid on the slow cooker and turn to high for 4 hours.
After 4 hours, open the slow cooker and pour in the coconut milk and frozen peas. Stir well, then cover again for a further 30 minutes. Serve with basmati rice or naan bread.
Easy slow cooker lamb shanks
This is a really easy way to cook lamb that is tender and delicious every time
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 6 hours 0 mins
Total Time 6 hours 5 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
4 lamb shanks —you can get these from your butcher
4 cloves of garlic, minced
1 onion, roughly chopped
2 carrots, roughly chopped
1 tbsp tomato paste
500ml passata
Handful rosemary, fresh is ideal but dried works well too
Handful thyme, fresh is ideal but dried works well too
250ml water
Pinch of salt and pepper
Method
Place the lamb shanks, garlic and vegetables in the slow cooker or alternatively, a large casserole dish.
Mix the tomato paste, passata, herbs and water in a jug and pour over the shanks.
Ensure the lamb shanks are fully covered by the mixture, if not add more water.
If using a slow cooker set it to a high setting and cook for six hours.
If using a casserole dish then preheat the oven to 140°C and cook for six hours.
Place the cooked shanks onto warmed serving plates and enjoy with sides of your choice.
Slow Cooked Sticky Soy Chicken
I love to make this on busy days, it’s great because I can just pop everything into the slow cooker in the morning and when I come home there is a delicious healthy dinner waiting for me
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 4 hours 0 mins
Total Time 4 hours 5 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
600g chicken pieces, on the bone
4 tbsp soy sauce
4 tbsp honey
Thumb-size piece fresh ginger, grated
4 cloves of garlic, crushed
Method
Place all ingredients in a slow cooker and set it to high. Leave alone for 4-5 hours. Alternatively, place all the ingredients in a large casserole dish and then put it on a low heat (150°C) in the oven for 2 hours.
Serve on warmed plates with sides of your choice or pop it in a reusable container once cooled and store in the fridge for lunch the next day.