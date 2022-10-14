Irish Examiner writers celebrated at Irish Food Writing Awards

Irish Examiner writers have won top prizes at this year’s Irish Food Writing Awards.

The competition, held to reward and share excellence in writing and content production on Irish food, saw journalists, chefs, photographers and more gather in Fallon & Byrne in Dublin City for a ceremony on Thursday night.

Irish Examiner writers received nominations in categories that included writing on sustainability in Irish food, writing on Irish food producers, emerging food writer of the year, restaurant writing, cookery writing, and wine writing.

The Irish Examiner’s ieFood was among the publications nominated in the food magazine or supplement category, with Food and Wine Magazine taking the top title on the night.

Across the range of categories with a panel of 21 internationally renowned judges from the global food world, 80 finalists, and over 250 entries to this year’s awards, Irish Examiner columnist Caroline Hennessy took the award for writing about Irish food producers.

Meanwhile, Irish Examiner and The Echo writer Kate Ryan beat off the competition to win the food writing category on the night.

Irish Examiner farming reporter Kathleen O’Sullivan was nominated in categories for emerging food writer of the year, along with writing about Irish food producers.

Columnist Colm O’Gorman was one of the finalists in the cookery writing category, along with writer Michelle Darmody.

Writers Caroline Hennessy and Michelle Darmody were also nominees in the writing on sustainability category.

Weekend writer Leslie Williams was a finalist in the wine writing category, along with the restaurant writing category.

Restaurant critic and food writer Joe McNamee was also a finalist in the restaurant writing category.

The awards were founded by Suzanne Campbell and Paul O’Connor.