Beef and nduja burger
You can make these burgers for the family without breaking the bank
Servings4
Preparation Time 50 mins
Cooking Time 6 mins
Total Time 56 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- 400g Irish Angus minced beef
80g nduja
Salt and pepper
2 brioche burger buns
Toppings:
Chorizo, about 15g per person
Fresh lettuce
Roasted red pepper
8 cherry tomatoes
Vintage Irish cheddar
Thinly sliced onion
Method
Begin by making the burgers. Cut the nduja into small pieces. As it is a paste, they will stick together a bit as you cut them, but you will mix it through the mince so do not worry about that.
Put the beef into a bowl, season with some flaky sea salt, about a teaspoon is plenty and a good grind of black pepper. If you are using fine sea salt, remember to use half the amount, just half a teaspoon.
Scatter the nduja over the top of the beef and then use your hands to combine it with the beef. Just rub it in for a few minutes until it is reasonably well mixed. You will still see the pieces of nduja in the beef, that is fine. Take care to not over work the mixture or the burger will be a little tough.
Divide the burger mixture into four equal portions and roll them into balls. Place one of the balls on a clean work surface, flatten it into a patty about 2cm thick and shape it with your hands so that it has even edges.
Repeat to form four burgers. Place them on a plate and pop them into the fridge for about thirty minutes.
Finely slice the chorizo and heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat. When it is very hot, add the chorizo and reduce the heat to medium. Cook the chorizo until it is crisp and golden and then remove it from the pan and set to one side.
Leave any oil from the cooked chorizo in the pan. You will use that to cook the burgers.
Wash and dry some fresh lettuce. Use whatever variety you like best. I tend to avoid iceberg lettuce as I think it lacks flavour. I usually go for either little gem or butterhead lettuce. I have also used some baby spinach leaves instead of lettuce when that was all I had in the fridge and that works beautifully.
Cut some roasted red pepper to give you four pieces, each about the size of the base a burger bun. Thinly slice some cheddar and some fresh onion. Wash and thinly slice the cherry tomatoes.
Take the burgers from the fridge and return the pan to the heat. Add the burgers to the pan when it is hot and cook them for two to three minutes each side.
You want the meat to be seared and caramelised when you turn it over. I use a high/medium heat. Layer the cheese on top of the burgers when you are cooking the second side so that it melts a little as the burgers cook.
Lightly toast the buns while the burgers are cooking. When the meat is ready, build the burgers. Place some lettuce on the base of each burger bun, and then add some roasted red pepper.
The cheese topped burger patty goes next, and then some slices of cherry tomatoes. Roughly chop the crispy chorizo and scatter that over the tomatoes before adding the thinly sliced onion. Finish off with some tomato ketchup.
Serve with chips or a salad.