Irish beef ranks as amongst the best in the world. It is a fabulous ingredient. For sustainability reasons, I tend to eat less of it these days, but it remains one of my favourite things to cook.

A perfectly cooked dry-aged Irish Angus rib-eye steak is perhaps my favourite beef dish, but this burger comes a close second. It is of course also a lot less expensive, so you can make these burgers for the family without breaking the bank.