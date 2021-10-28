Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: How to cook pizza on a frying pan and my favourite toppings

I shared a recipe for a lovely pasta dish featuring nduja a few weeks ago, and unsurprisingly, given how utterly delicious this spicy, spreadable salami sausage from Italy is, it went down a storm. The three questions I was most frequently asked about that recipe were how to pronounce nduja, where to buy it and did I have other recipes which used it. So here you go.

Nduja is pronounced ‘En-doo-yah’. It is readily available in local supermarkets; SuperValu stock it and Lidl have just begun to sell it too. And finally, here is one of my favourite recipes using it, a beautiful pan pizza that is easy to make at home.