A cocktail bar and restaurant specialising in small plates and curated DJ sets opened on Monday on Bridge Street
Latin American-themed Paladar is the newest addition to Cork's pub scene

Paladar, Cork.  Picture: Miki Barlok

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 12:01
Mike McGrath Bryan

A new Latin American-themed cocktail bar and restaurant is now open on Cork's Bridge Street, at the former site of 6ix Bar.

Paladar is the second premises from the team behind Cask, a renowned cocktail bar and restaurant on MacCurtain Street.

Regional spirits like rum, cachaça, tequila, mezcal and pisco feature heavily on the bar's cocktail menu, including favourites and lesser-known mixtures like the Night Cap - Bolivian gin, Cognac, house-made Creme de Cacao and lime.

The bar at Paladar, Cork.  Picture: Miki Barlok

Paladar’s co-owner Andy Ferreira says: “Paladar is an homage to Latin American culture. The vibrance and energy found there is so infectious and it’s epitomised in their food and drinks culture. In Cuba, a Paladar is a small, family-run restaurant which offers a unique insight into Cuban hospitality; the name comes from the Spanish word for palate. Our goal is to present an ever-evolving cocktail and food menu, letting seasonality and availability guide us along that path.” 

Food takes the form of small plates from the Caribbean Islands, Central and South America, with sample dishes, including: cured mackerel with raspberry aguachile and green apple; deep-fried beef empanadas; picanha anticucho, salsa creola and grilled sweet corn; and monkfish with moqueca sauce, seasonal vegetables, coriander and biquinho chilli.

The bar at Paladar, Cork.  Picture: Miki Barlok

The venue is also promising weekend sets from local DJs, and collaborations with local coffee roasters SOMA, as well as art and sculpture from Latin American and Irish artists, including a spectacular glass installation by Glanmire-based Eoin Turner Studio, and interior plants from Cork Rooftop Farm.

  • Paladar is open from Monday - Friday from 12 noon til late and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am (brunch served at weekends). 
  • Walk-ins are welcome or book online at www.paladar.ie

