Restaurant Review: All change for Ranelagh's cracking Kinara Kitchen

- Kinara Kitchen
- 17 Ranelagh, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, DO6FP82
- Wednesday: 4 - 11.30pm; Thursday-Friday: 12 Noon - 11.30pm; Saturday: 4 - 11.30pm; Sunday: 12 - 10pm
- Tel: 01-4060066
- www.kinarakitchen.ie
For once in my life, I’m early. I should probably have reviewed Kinara in a few week’s time as changes are afoot, but sometimes I think it’s nice forreaders to be ahead of the game.
Dinner for two with cocktails, a bottle of Spanish white wine, two glasses of red, a selection of starters and mains and a shared dessert cost €154.20.
- Food: 9/10
- Drink: 9/10
- Service: 9/10
- Ambience: 8/10
- Value: 9/10
Kinara Kitchen is still on form after two decades serving the tastiest of Pakistani and Northern Indian food - but with a star Sommelier/Mâitre-d' newly arrived, stay tuned for a fully revamped wine list and some new dishes.