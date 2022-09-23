Colm O'Gorman's simple lemon and ginger cheesecake

The Great British Bake Off is back and I for one am just delighted! I plan to spend every Tuesday night for the next several weeks glued to my screen, and most weekends baking recipes inspired by the show.

I love to bake. Everything and anything really, from fresh bread to biscuits, from cakes to desserts, there is little I love more than spending an afternoon in the kitchen and then serving up a delicious treat to friends and family.