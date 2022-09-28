Great British Bake off recap: A surprise twist in Bread week, and Prue eats her words

The Great British Bake Off contestants could breathe a sigh of relief on Tuesday after it was revealed that no bakers were to be eliminated from the show.

The third episode of the Channel 4 show saw eight contestants tasked with baking two signature pizzas, a pain aux raisin technical challenge and a decorative Swedish Smorgastarta showstopper.

1. Two contestants were unable to compete

Opening the show, co-host Matt Lucas told the contestants that fellow bakers Rebs, a master’s student from Northern Ireland, and electronics engineer Abdul were feeling “under the weather” and would return to compete next week.

2. No one went home

During their deliberations, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith said the bottom three bakers were “all so equal” that they had to look at their scores carefully when deciding who would leave the competition.

Judge Prue said that the showstopper challenge was “one of the most difficult” she has ever judged.

When the time came to eliminate a contestant, presenter Lucas said: “This week nobody is going home. The judges felt given the quality and the fact that Rebs and Abdul aren’t here, everybody deserved the chance to bake again.”

3. But, a double elimination is in the works

Prue later confirmed that two amateur bakers will have to be eliminated during the same show at some point.

She said: “They were all thrilled to bits because nobody had to go, they are all friends, they don’t want to see their friends go home.

“But sooner or later, we have to send two bakers home and that’s not nice.”

4. Janusz scooped Star Baker - again

It was also good news for 34-year-old personal assistant Janusz, who was awarded the coveted star baker title for the second time after impressing the judges with his artistry.

Hollywood said: “Janusz is very artistic, almost illusional in some of his bakes. He’s clever and he certainly is one to watch going forward.”

5. No tails for Paul

In the technical challenge, the contestants were tasked with making 12 identical pain aux raisin equally filled with a “smooth creme patissiere”, with Hollywood specifying he “didn’t want tails”.

“You have to be fast and accurate with this recipe,” he added.

The technical was won by Polish-born Janusz, with architectural assistant Maxy placing second and nuclear scientist James coming third.

Janusz said: “I just cannot believe I got first in technical in bread week because bread is wow, it has a mind of its own.”

6. Prue eats her words

For the final showstopper challenge, they were tasked with creating their “own interpretation” of the Smorgastarta sandwich cake, a Swedish savoury celebration cake.

Hollywood described it as “bread layers with savoury fillings all the way down” while Dame Pure added:

“It must look like a cake but taste like a sandwich.”

Janusz’s fish and chip shop inspired Smorgastarta with curry sauce flavoured icing made Dame Prue “eat her words” after she initially branded the idea as “disgusting”.

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Tuesdays on Channel 4.