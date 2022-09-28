How to make tapas like a professional: chef secrets to a Spanish feast at home

Chorizo is the star of the show here, with a chorizo and chilli jam and a chorizo in cider dish to delight guests 
Satisfy your Spanish cravings with this simple patatas bravas recipe from Chef Dan Keane 

Bring the taste of Spain to your kitchen table with these delicious tapas sides from Urban Brewing Chef Dan Keane. 

Chorizo in cider with burnt sprout leaves

recipe by:Dan Keane

Give Christmas a Spanish twist with this delicious tapas side dish

Chorizo in cider with burnt sprout leaves

Servings

4

Preparation Time

8 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

23 mins

Course

Side

Cuisine

Spanish

Ingredients

  • 300g semi cured chorizo, chopped

  • 2 shallots, finely sliced

  • 1 large clove of garlic

  • 200ml dry cider

  • 1 tsp smoked paprika (pimentón de la Vera)

  • 30g chopped parsley

  • 4 Brussels sprouts

  • Olive oil

  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 180c.

  2. Peel the leaves off the sprouts one at a time and dress in a little olive oil and salt.

  3. Bake the sprout leaves in the oven for 5 minutes. Once cooked, set aside.

  4. Heat a frying pan to a medium heat add a little olive oil, then the chopped chorizo. Cook the chorizo in the pan for two – three minutes until it releases most of its fat.

  5. Add the shallots and garlic to the pan and cook for a further 2 minutes.

  6. Deglaze the pan by adding the cider and then add the paprika.

  7. Allow the cider to reduce by 50% then add the parsley and check the seasoning adding salt or pepper if necessary.

  8. Put the chorizo and juice into a serving dish and top with the sprout leaves.

Patatas Bravas

recipe by:Dan Keane

A classic tapas recipe to make at home

Patatas Bravas

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

1 hours 18 mins

Total Time

1 hours 28 mins

Course

Side

Cuisine

Spanish

Ingredients

  • 1 medium onion, chopped

  • 3cloves garlic

  • 1 bay leaf

  • 10g of thyme

  • 2 red chillies

  • 1 tin chopped tomatoes

  • 20ml of red wine vinegar

  • 20g demerara sugar

  • Freshly ground salt and pepper

  • 1kg of Maris piper/Agria potatoes

  • 1 litre rapeseed oil

Method

  1. Heat a little oil in a pan over a medium heat. Add the onion, herbs, chilli and garlic and sweat until translucent and sweet.

  2. Mix in the tomatoes, sugar and vinegar. Cook for one hour on a low heat, stirring occasionally to ensure it doesn’t stick.

  3. Remove the herbs and blend the mix with a blender until smooth. Season with freshly ground salt and pepper to taste.

  4. Cut the potatoes into a large dice, approximately 1.5cm each.

  5. In a pot of salted water, bring the potatoes to a boil for 5 minutes. Drain and let steam off for another 5 minutes.

  6. Heat the oil in a deep fat fryer to 145°C. Cook the potatoes for 4 mins, then remove them from the fryer and allow to cool.

  7. Heat the fryer to 180°C and fry the potatoes for a further 4 minutes.

  8. Heat up the sauce gently, spoon on top of the potatoes and serve.

Chorizo and chilli jam

recipe by:Dan Keane

A delicious accompaniment to Spanish fare that's much easier to make than taste suggests

Chorizo and chilli jam Chorizo and chilli jam

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

40 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Side

Cuisine

Spanish

Ingredients

  • 4 red chillies chopped

  • 2 beef tomatoes cut into 1cm cubes

  • 1 red onion chopped

  • 2 red peppers roasted skinned and chopped

  • 100ml red wine vinegar

  • 200g demerara sugar

  • 200g chorizo finely chopped

  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

  1. Combine all ingredients except the chorizo in a sauce pan and cook on a low heat.

  2. Cook for around forty mins or until the mixture has reduced in volume by two thirds.

  3. In a separate saucepan warm the chorizo on a low heat releasing the fat and the moisture from it.

  4. Blend the chilli mixture in a food processor until smooth.

  5. Gently fold the warmed chorizo into the chilli mix incorporating the liquid as well.

DAN KEANE'S 3 TIPS FOR SPANISH COOKING SUCCESS

1. Get a paella pan 

If you’re someone who plans on regularly making paella, it’s worth investing in a paella pan. Chef Dan Keane says the thinness of the pan really makes a difference when it comes to perfecting the dish – and trying to make it without one will just make things harder for yourself.

2. Taste as you go 

When it comes to Spanish cooking – or any form of cooking, Chef Keane says the biggest mistake home chefs make is “overcooking and under seasoning.” His advice? Taste as you go, and season accordingly.

3. It’s all about the ingredients 

You may not be able to get Morcilla in Kanturk, but Irish black pudding will do just as fine when you’re making a Spanish Morcilla and eggs brunch. Chef Keane is also keen to emphasize that cheaper cuts of meats – think chicken thighs over chicken breast – can offer more flavour for less.

