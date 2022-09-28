How to make tapas like a professional: chef secrets to a Spanish feast at home

Method

Heat a little oil in a pan over a medium heat. Add the onion, herbs, chilli and garlic and sweat until translucent and sweet.

Mix in the tomatoes, sugar and vinegar. Cook for one hour on a low heat, stirring occasionally to ensure it doesn’t stick.

Remove the herbs and blend the mix with a blender until smooth. Season with freshly ground salt and pepper to taste.

Cut the potatoes into a large dice, approximately 1.5cm each.

In a pot of salted water, bring the potatoes to a boil for 5 minutes. Drain and let steam off for another 5 minutes.

Heat the oil in a deep fat fryer to 145°C. Cook the potatoes for 4 mins, then remove them from the fryer and allow to cool.

Heat the fryer to 180°C and fry the potatoes for a further 4 minutes.