Cork Indian restaurant Iyer's to 'press pause' after a decade to 'rest, recuperate and recalibrate'

Pope's Quay vegetarian eatery has become an institution for veggies and lovers of Indian food in the city
Cork Indian restaurant Iyer's to 'press pause' after a decade to 'rest, recuperate and recalibrate'

IE FEATURES 04/06/2013 ... /Gautham and Caroline Iyer at their South Indian CafÃ©, Iyer's, Pope's Quay, Cork. /Picture: Denis Minihane

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 13:32
Mike McGrath Bryan

The proprietors of Iyer's restaurant on Pope's Quay in Cork City have announced that they will be 'pressing pause' on operations in a social media post today.

"After ten years serving the people of Cork and beyond, the Iyer's family are pressing pause to rest, recuperate and recalibrate. Thank you all for the incredible support, friendships, love & goodwill over the past decade," read the announcement.

The South Indian restaurant first opened in 2012, run by Gautham Iyer, formerly an aeronautical engineer, and wife Caroline. 

Specialising in food true to his own roots, entirely vegetarian and steeped in Ayurvedic tradition, Iyer's kept all ingredients as local and fresh as possible - with a new menu each day, keeping no ingredient in store longer than 24 hours.

Gautham and Caroline Iyer at their South Indian Cafe, Iyer's, Pope's Quay, Cork. /Picture: Denis Minihane.
Gautham and Caroline Iyer at their South Indian Cafe, Iyer's, Pope's Quay, Cork. /Picture: Denis Minihane.

In a restaurant review last year, the Irish Examiner's Joe McNamee praised Iyer's for their vegetarian focus. "Eat vegetarian food as delicious and life-sustaining as Gautham Iyer’s and even the greatest carnivore will be truly sated," he writes.

The break in action for Iyer's comes after the closures of vegan staples in Cork, like comfort-food specialists 143V, and vegan fast-food joint VeganKO.

Read More

Grub's Up: Here's where six chefs and food experts spend their holidays

More in this section

Great British Bake Off Recap: This is why you should never call Paul Hollywood a Whitewalker  Great British Bake Off Recap: This is why you should never call Paul Hollywood a Whitewalker 
This is what happened when we put Jamie Oliver’s new one-pan cookbook, ONE, to the test This is what happened when we put Jamie Oliver’s new one-pan cookbook, ONE, to the test
Midweek meals: Five easy and comforting family dinners perfect for rainy days Midweek meals: Five easy and comforting family dinners perfect for rainy days
Cork Indian restaurant Iyer's to 'press pause' after a decade to 'rest, recuperate and recalibrate'

This food festival is bringing free family-friendly workshops and events to Dublin

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices