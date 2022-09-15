Cork Indian restaurant Iyer's to 'press pause' after a decade to 'rest, recuperate and recalibrate'

The proprietors of Iyer's restaurant on Pope's Quay in Cork City have announced that they will be 'pressing pause' on operations in a social media post today.
"After ten years serving the people of Cork and beyond, the Iyer's family are pressing pause to rest, recuperate and recalibrate. Thank you all for the incredible support, friendships, love & goodwill over the past decade," read the announcement.
After ten years serving the people of Cork and beyond, the iyer's family are pressing Pause to rest, recuperate and recalibrate. Thank you all for the incredible support, friendships, love & goodwill over the past decade🙏 🙏❤️— Iyers cafe (@iyerscafe) September 15, 2022
We'll see you all again soon.
நன்றி வணக்கம். pic.twitter.com/SBaZ0m6IMP
The South Indian restaurant first opened in 2012, run by Gautham Iyer, formerly an aeronautical engineer, and wife Caroline.
Specialising in food true to his own roots, entirely vegetarian and steeped in Ayurvedic tradition, Iyer's kept all ingredients as local and fresh as possible - with a new menu each day, keeping no ingredient in store longer than 24 hours.
In a restaurant review last year, the Irish Examiner's Joe McNamee praised Iyer's for their vegetarian focus. "Eat vegetarian food as delicious and life-sustaining as Gautham Iyer’s and even the greatest carnivore will be truly sated," he writes.
The break in action for Iyer's comes after the closures of vegan staples in Cork, like comfort-food specialists 143V, and vegan fast-food joint VeganKO.