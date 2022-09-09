Kiely’s to cook off against Ireland’s best chippers in new RTÉ show

Cork’s oldest chipper, Kiely’s of Maylor Street, will take on some of Ireland’s finest culinary talents in a new RTÉ show.

Takeaway Titans, a new six-part series on RTÉ 2, will crown the nation’s 'Best Takeaway' in the coming weeks.

Leeside-based Hugo Manuel Alves Matos and João Narciso of Kiley's of Maylor Street travelled to Dublin earlier in the summer to be part of the show.

Mattie Kiely first opened the doors of his city centre establishment in 1940

Mattie Kiely first opened the doors of his city centre establishment in 1940, and his long-standing traditions and standards remain following its relaunch under The Blue Haven Collection banner earlier this year.

Kiely’s will feature in the Chippers episode next Thursday evening, in one of five heats that will also include Asian, Indian, Pizza, as well as Burger and Chicken cooking. The winners from each heat then go forward to compete in the series’ final later this Autumn.

The TV series aims to showcase the incredible cooking talents, flavours, and menus from takeaway kitchens across Ireland, celebrating the resurgence in popularity of dining in, courtesy of your local eatery.

The show is presented by Carl Mullan and James Kavanagh. Picture: RTÉ

Presented by Carl Mullan and James Kavanagh, the programme has lined up Irish chef Dylan McGrath, winner of Britain’s Best Home Cook, Suzie Lee Arbuthnot, and members of the public to taste the delicious recipes on offer and act as judges at the end of each show.

Top Irish celebrities including Deirdre O'Kane, Hugh Wallace, Norma Sheehan, Jake Carter and Rory O'Connor aka Rory's Stories will also be tasting the best of Ireland's takeaway fare.