Should you buy an air fryer? I bought a Ninja Duel Zone Air Fryer, and this is what I think 

I spent over a year deliberating over whether or not to buy an air fryer. I despise unused kitchen equipment that takes up room on my counters and though the draw of chips that tasted just like they had come from a chipper - but without the oil - was strong, I wasn't buying into it. My oven is the workhorse of my home. It is used from morning until late at night, creaking its way into the day with pastries and rolls for school and brown bread, meandering into lunch with some kind of roasted vegetable situation and then dinner - well, dinner is a whole discussion in itself.

I made my own cross on which I am perishing, so understand that when I explain how food works in my home - I know how much extra work I am putting on myself. In our family of four, there is a vegetarian (me), a non-vegetable-eating adult (my husband), white-food mostly eater and a child who eats everything. This means that most nights, I cook several dinner options. I am clever about it, and I cook smart, using one thing two or three times, picking one bedrock ingredient for all meals - I have picked up all the tools of the trade.

I was attracted to the convenience of air fryers, but was wary of buying into a form of cooking that could be a social media-powered fad.

But, this summer has almost broken me. The boys are preteens and hungry all the time, which means that a regular supply of little sandwiches no longer suffices. There are three big, meals a day required for these almost-men and this kitchen productivity coupled with a full-time job sent me into a deep dive of air fryer research.

What do you want from an air fryer?

For me, it was simple. I needed an air fryer that could cut down on my cook time and preferably cook two things at once. I realised very early on in my research that my requirements leaned towards an air fryer with two separate cooking zones, and the Ninja Duel Zone Air Fryer was the clear winner among YouTube reviewers. Its rrp is between €239 and €245 but I got mine for €219, a price that is echoed across most of the major retailers in Ireland right now.

Chips tasted just like chipper chips

Though it is undoubtedly an investment item, when it comes to air fryers, it seems that it is more cost-effective to invest at the beginning for a long-lasting machine. Reviewers reported particularly, that lower-cost machines sometimes lost their non-stick coating after a short time, rendering them a little more difficult to use.

The choice will be governed by your household budget. I bought the machine both to make my life easier and also to save on energy costs into the winter.

First impressions

It is absolutely massive, and I immediately began regretting my decision and mourning my counter space. Unlike many of the round air fryers on the market, its design is rectangular and relatively sleek, so it should fit onto the counter with ease and not become an imposing feature that you immediately regret. It has a height of 31.5cm and a depth of 26.5cm. After my initial shock, I decided that my air fryer deserved the space it was taking up in my kitchen, and here's why.

How did it cook?

Magnificently. We began with chips, which after being parboiled, took fifteen minutes to go from pale and flaccid to 'chipper chips'. Sausages were cooked in under fifteen minutes, and according to my children taste exactly like fried sausages, which I will not allow in my house because of the smell.

Homemade chicken goujons were given the seal of approval and declared 'as good as The Speckled Door' - which in my house is the gold standard.

Chicken wings went from raw to crispy and delicious in 30 minutes - my husband declared them restaurant-standard.

Chicken wings were crispy and delicious.

Frozen spring rolls were cooked in under ten minutes and when served with a quick dipping sauce were the perfect Friday night feast.

Croissants cooked in just eight minutes - it takes 22 minutes in my conventional (and very good) fan oven.

Roasted cauliflower in minutes was a great addition to warm tabbouleh.

Vegetables roasted in 15 minutes to be added to a frittata and I made roasted cauliflower for a warm tabbouleh last night in 10 minutes.

Does it use less fat?

Absolutely. I'm still experimenting with the amount of oil I am using, but generally I'm finding that a teaspoon of olive or coconut oil is sufficient for a family-sized portion of food.

But what about the cleaning?

This was one of my big concerns. I hate scrubbing pots and pans and the thought of adding more greasy washing up to my load was almost too much to bear. Not so with this machine. When I am finished cooking, I pour the grease into a little pot where it stays until cool and then into the bin. I wait until the cooking drawers are cool and then stack them in the dishwasher to be washed with the day's dishes. I also washed them by hand in hot soapy water and can confirm that it is extremely easy to clean.

Is it worth it?

Oh yes. If you are time-poor or have a family that needs to eat at different times or in a big rush, then an air fryer is a no-brainer. It has reduced the time I spend in the kitchen dramatically and taken the stress out of constant demands for food. Going into the winter, I know that this machine is going to work hard for its money, and it should. It's not a cheap piece of kit, but unlike some items which seemed essential but ended up taking up room in a corner press (RIP Juicer), my air fryer has already shown me its worth and I can't wait to experiment more.