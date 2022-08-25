Three quick and easy lunchbox fillers from top chefs

From puff pastry bites to oaty banana traybakes, keep the kids full and sustained this school year  
Three lunchtime recipes to take in to the new school year

Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 02:00
Ciara McDonnell

Orla McAndrew’s Puff Pastry Bites

recipe by:Orla McAndrew

A tasty treat for school lunchboxes

Servings

8

Preparation Time

8 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

33 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 1 sheet of puff pastry

  • 1 egg, beaten with a little water

  • 1 apple, grated

  • Cheddar cheese

  • Tomato relish or ketchup

  • Ham, chicken, chorizo

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 190°C.

  2. Cut a rectangle of puff pastry into eight squares.

  3. Brush the edges with egg wash. Grate some apple and cheddar cheese into the centre, add a dollop of relish or tomato sauce, sprinkle on some cooked ham, chicken or chorizo and grab the edges of the pastry to make a little parcel.

  4. Bake for 25 minutes and allow to cool before packing into lunchboxes.

Caitlin Ruth’s Greek Salad

recipe by:Caitlin Ruth

A tasty salad for school or work lunches

Servings

1

Preparation Time

5 mins

Total Time

5 mins

Course

Side

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 5 cherry tomatoes, cut in half

  • ¼ cucumber, peeled, seeds scraped out and cut into chunks

  • ¼ block feta, crumbled

  • 8 kalamata olives, stones removed

  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

  • 1 tbsp wine (or other) vinegar

  • Pinch salt

  • Pinch dried oregano

  • A bit of thinly sliced red onion (optional)

Method

  1. Mix all of the ingredients together.

  2. Decant into a well-sealed container.

  3. Accompany with some baguette that has been buttered.

Jolene Cox’s Oaty Banana Bakes

recipe by:Jolene Cox

No sugar needed for these tasty oaty banana bakes

Servings

8

Preparation Time

8 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

28 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 3 ripe bananas

  • 200g rolled oats

  • 100g butter melted

  • 100g raisins (optional)

  • 1 egg, beaten

  • 4 tbsp maple/golden syrup

  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180°C and line 13 × 9 inch baking tray.

  2. Mash the bananas and add the wet ingredients to a large bowl.

  3. Mix in raisins and rolled oats. Pour the mix onto your baking tray, spreading out evenly to the edges.

  4. Bake for 20 minutes and remove the tray to a wire rack. Once cooled, slice into portions.

