Three quick and easy lunchbox fillers from top chefs

Orla McAndrew’s Puff Pastry Bites
A tasty treat for school lunchboxes
Servings8
Preparation Time 8 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 33 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
1 sheet of puff pastry
1 egg, beaten with a little water
1 apple, grated
Cheddar cheese
Tomato relish or ketchup
Ham, chicken, chorizo
Method
Preheat the oven to 190°C.
Cut a rectangle of puff pastry into eight squares.
Brush the edges with egg wash. Grate some apple and cheddar cheese into the centre, add a dollop of relish or tomato sauce, sprinkle on some cooked ham, chicken or chorizo and grab the edges of the pastry to make a little parcel.
Bake for 25 minutes and allow to cool before packing into lunchboxes.
Caitlin Ruth’s Greek Salad
A tasty salad for school or work lunches
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Side
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- 5 cherry tomatoes, cut in half
¼ cucumber, peeled, seeds scraped out and cut into chunks
¼ block feta, crumbled
8 kalamata olives, stones removed
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp wine (or other) vinegar
Pinch salt
Pinch dried oregano
A bit of thinly sliced red onion (optional)
Method
- Mix all of the ingredients together.
Decant into a well-sealed container.
Accompany with some baguette that has been buttered.
Jolene Cox’s Oaty Banana Bakes
No sugar needed for these tasty oaty banana bakes
Servings8
Preparation Time 8 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 28 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
3 ripe bananas
200g rolled oats
100g butter melted
100g raisins (optional)
1 egg, beaten
4 tbsp maple/golden syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp ground cinnamon
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C and line 13 × 9 inch baking tray.
Mash the bananas and add the wet ingredients to a large bowl.
Mix in raisins and rolled oats. Pour the mix onto your baking tray, spreading out evenly to the edges.
Bake for 20 minutes and remove the tray to a wire rack. Once cooled, slice into portions.
- Sign up to our ieFood newsletter here for more tips and recipes