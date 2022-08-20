Restaurant review: Ranelagh is known for expensive houses but has a great value restaurant too

- CN Duck
- 12 Ranelagh, Dublin 6. D06P9W8.
- Tel: 01-5552222
- www.cnduckdublin.ie
- Opening Hours: Sunday-Wednesday 12-10pm, Thursday-Saturday 12-11pm
Dublin is an expensive city for eating out, and it’s going to get worse. Rents are higher, produce bills are rising every week (alarmingly so, according to one chef friend), and we are probably just going to have to put up with it and refrain from blaming restaurants.
Food: 9/10
Drink: 8/10
Service: 9/10
Ambience: 8/10
Value: 9/10
CN Duck is charming and fun and probably serving the best roast duck and pork in the country.