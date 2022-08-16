Hidden health: Five dishes to get more calcium into your diet

From milk and cheese to figs and leafy greens, here are some tasty ways to add calcium-rich foods to your meal plan
Calcium-rich recipes that you won't mind adding to your weekly dishes

Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 07:00

Spanakopita: Greek spinach and cheese pie

recipe by:Darina Allen

Spanakopita can also be made in individual snails, but this delicious flaky version comes in a sauté pan. This version is good for a feast. You could halve the recipe if you’re serving smaller numbers.

Servings

15

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

60 mins

Total Time

1 hours 10 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 50g butter

  • 900g leeks, sliced and washed really well 

  • 6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

  • 500g onions, finely chopped 

  • 8 spring onions (both white and green parts), finely sliced 

  • 900g fresh spinach, weighed after the stalks have been removed, washed really well 

  • flaky sea salt, freshly ground black pepper and nutmeg 

  • 6 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley 

  • 6 tbsp chopped dill 

  • 350g feta cheese, crumbled 

  • 125g Parmesan, grated 

  • 4 organic, free-range eggs, beaten 

  • 15g melted butter, for brushing 

  • 9 sheets of filo pastry, 30 x 43cm (about one packet) 

  • egg wash, made by beating 1 egg with 2–3 tbsp milk 

  • Roasting dish 30x23x4cm 

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4.

  2. Melt the butter in the and cook the sliced leeks with 2–3 tablespoons water for 4-5 minutes until tender (older leeks may take slightly longer). Scoop the leeks out of the pan and set aside on a plate while you cook the spinach.

  3. Heat the olive oil in the sauté pan, add the finely chopped onion and spring onions, and sweat over a low heat for 3–4 minutes, covered, until soft but not coloured. Increase the heat to medium, add the spinach and toss well to coat it in the oil. Season with salt, freshly ground pepper and nutmeg.

  4. Add the chopped parsley and dill, and continue to cook for 4–5 minutes, stirring, until the spinach has wilted. Turn out the spinach mixture into a colander and set aside to drain and cool Combine the crumbled feta and 100g of the grated Parmesan in a medium bowl and beat in the egg. Add the well-drained spinach and the leeks and season to taste.

  5. Brushing each sheet of filo with melted butter as you go, layer up the pastry in the base of the sauté pan so that it comes up the sides of the tin, leaving enough pastry hanging over the sides to fold over and encase the filling.

  6. Spread the filling evenly over the pastry and bring up the sides of the filo to encase the filling. Sprinkle the surface with the remaining 25g grated Parmesan. Score the top of the pie into a diamond or square pattern and brush all over with the egg wash.

  7. Bake in the oven for about 45 minutes until puffed up and golden.

  8. Serve, cut into wedges, while still warm and fluffy. 
    Taken from One Pot Feeds All by Darina Allen. Published by Kyle Books.

 

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones’ Mac and Cheese

recipe by:Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones

A family favourite, with a tasty sage and breadcrumb topping.

Servings

8

Preparation Time

9 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

39 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 150g salted butter

  • 5 garlic cloves, finely sliced

  • 6tbsp plain flour

  • 11⁄2tbsp English mustard powder

  • 1tsp smoked paprika

  • 6 bay leaves

  • 2L semi-skimmed milk

  • 600g dried macaroni

  • 300g Cheddar cheese, grated

  • 100g Parmesan cheese, grated

  • 200g panko breadcrumbs

  • 15 sage leaves

  • 150g ball of mozzarella

  • Olive oil, for drizzling

  • Salt and black pepper

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C (425°F), Gas Mark 7. Put the butter and garlic in a large saucepan and melt over a medium heat, then add the flour and stir until incorporated. Add the mustard powder, paprika and bay leaves, reduce the heat and cook, stirring continuously, for five minutes.

  2. 2. Gradually pour in the milk, whisking as you go to avoid lumps. Bring the sauce to the boil, then leave it over a low heat to simmer, making sure you stir it often.

  3. Meanwhile, bring a large pan of salted water to a rapid boil over a high heat. Add the pasta and cook for six minutes.

  4. Remove the bay leaves from the sauce, then drain the pasta and add it to the sauce. Remove from the heat, give it a good stir and add two-thirds of the grated cheeses. Season well with salt and pepper to taste.

  5. Tip the mixture into a 30 × 20cm baking dish, scatter over the breadcrumbs and place the sage leaves on top. Scatter over the remaining grated cheese and tear the mozzarella on top. Drizzle with olive oil.

  6. Bake for 30 minutes, or until golden and crispy on top.

 

Warm salad with chorizo dressing and figs

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Spicy chorizo, nuts, cheese and the honeyed taste of figs pair beautifully for a flavourful yet simple salad

Servings

2

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

5 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Starter

Ingredients

  • 100g chorizo, finely chopped

  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 8 tbsp balsamic vinegar

  • handful of mint, chopped

  • 2 large handfuls of mixed leaves

  • 2 handfuls of nuts, toasted

  • ½ pomegranate, seeds removed

  • 2 balls of buffalo Mozzarella, pulled apart

  • 100g Parmesan, peeled with a potato peeler

  • 8 figs, quartered

  • drizzle of olive oil

Method

  1. Heat a pan to medium and fry the chorizo pieces. They do not need oil as they will begin to emit their own oil once heated.

  2. Add the garlic and stir fry. Add in the balsamic vinegar. It will reduce down very quickly and mix with the oil from the chorizo.

  3. Remove from the heat.

  4. Toss the leaves, mint, nuts and pomegranate seeds together. Sprinkle over the cheeses and figs. Drizzle over the dressing, some olive oil and seasoning.

 

Milk and coconut sweets

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

These no-bake treats are gently sweet and highly textured with desiccated coconut to create little balls of flavour and energy

Servings

14

Preparation Time

1 hours 10 mins

Total Time

1 hours 10 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 100g icing sugar

  • 125g condensed milk

  • ½ tsp coconut extract

  • 100g desiccated coconut and extra for rolling

Method

  1. Mix the sugar and condensed milk together until combined. Stir in the coconut extract and desiccated coconut and again make sure everything is well combined.

  2. Roll the mix into approximately 14 balls and then roll each ball in the extra desiccated coconut. Place onto a plate and cover with a clean towel.

  3. Allow to set for an hour before serving. They will keep in an airtight container for up to a week.

 

Milk and breakfast cereal popsicles

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Flavoured with your favourite breakfast cereal, these ice pops are a dream come true

Servings

6

Preparation Time

2 hours 0 mins

Total Time

2 hours 0 mins

Course

Dessert

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • 620ml milk

  • 100ml cream

  • 120g honey nut cornflakes (or cereal of your choice) and a handful more for decorating

  • A handful blueberries

  • A handful strawberries, stalks removed and chopped

Method

  1. Mix the milk and cream together. Allow the flakes to soak in the milk and cream for about an hour. Strain the mixture and discard the mushy flakes. Stir the berries through the liquid and pour it into about six ice pop moulds, depending on the size of your moulds.

  2. Allow to cool in the freezer for about an hour then crush the extra flakes. Press them into the exposed part of each ice pop so there will be a layer of crunch. Push a stick into the centre of each one and return to the freezer for at least two hours until set completely

