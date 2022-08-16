Hidden health: Five dishes to get more calcium into your diet

Spanakopita: Greek spinach and cheese pie
Spanakopita can also be made in individual snails, but this delicious flaky version comes in a sauté pan. This version is good for a feast. You could halve the recipe if you’re serving smaller numbers.
Servings15
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 10 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
50g butter
900g leeks, sliced and washed really well
6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
500g onions, finely chopped
8 spring onions (both white and green parts), finely sliced
900g fresh spinach, weighed after the stalks have been removed, washed really well
flaky sea salt, freshly ground black pepper and nutmeg
6 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley
6 tbsp chopped dill
350g feta cheese, crumbled
125g Parmesan, grated
4 organic, free-range eggs, beaten
15g melted butter, for brushing
9 sheets of filo pastry, 30 x 43cm (about one packet)
egg wash, made by beating 1 egg with 2–3 tbsp milk
Roasting dish 30x23x4cm
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4.
Melt the butter in the and cook the sliced leeks with 2–3 tablespoons water for 4-5 minutes until tender (older leeks may take slightly longer). Scoop the leeks out of the pan and set aside on a plate while you cook the spinach.
Heat the olive oil in the sauté pan, add the finely chopped onion and spring onions, and sweat over a low heat for 3–4 minutes, covered, until soft but not coloured. Increase the heat to medium, add the spinach and toss well to coat it in the oil. Season with salt, freshly ground pepper and nutmeg.
Add the chopped parsley and dill, and continue to cook for 4–5 minutes, stirring, until the spinach has wilted. Turn out the spinach mixture into a colander and set aside to drain and cool Combine the crumbled feta and 100g of the grated Parmesan in a medium bowl and beat in the egg. Add the well-drained spinach and the leeks and season to taste.
Brushing each sheet of filo with melted butter as you go, layer up the pastry in the base of the sauté pan so that it comes up the sides of the tin, leaving enough pastry hanging over the sides to fold over and encase the filling.
Spread the filling evenly over the pastry and bring up the sides of the filo to encase the filling. Sprinkle the surface with the remaining 25g grated Parmesan. Score the top of the pie into a diamond or square pattern and brush all over with the egg wash.
Bake in the oven for about 45 minutes until puffed up and golden.
Serve, cut into wedges, while still warm and fluffy.
Taken from One Pot Feeds All by Darina Allen. Published by Kyle Books.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones’ Mac and Cheese
A family favourite, with a tasty sage and breadcrumb topping.
Servings8
Preparation Time 9 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 39 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
- 150g salted butter
5 garlic cloves, finely sliced
6tbsp plain flour
11⁄2tbsp English mustard powder
1tsp smoked paprika
6 bay leaves
2L semi-skimmed milk
600g dried macaroni
300g Cheddar cheese, grated
100g Parmesan cheese, grated
200g panko breadcrumbs
15 sage leaves
150g ball of mozzarella
Olive oil, for drizzling
Salt and black pepper
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C (425°F), Gas Mark 7. Put the butter and garlic in a large saucepan and melt over a medium heat, then add the flour and stir until incorporated. Add the mustard powder, paprika and bay leaves, reduce the heat and cook, stirring continuously, for five minutes.
2. Gradually pour in the milk, whisking as you go to avoid lumps. Bring the sauce to the boil, then leave it over a low heat to simmer, making sure you stir it often.
Meanwhile, bring a large pan of salted water to a rapid boil over a high heat. Add the pasta and cook for six minutes.
Remove the bay leaves from the sauce, then drain the pasta and add it to the sauce. Remove from the heat, give it a good stir and add two-thirds of the grated cheeses. Season well with salt and pepper to taste.
Tip the mixture into a 30 × 20cm baking dish, scatter over the breadcrumbs and place the sage leaves on top. Scatter over the remaining grated cheese and tear the mozzarella on top. Drizzle with olive oil.
Bake for 30 minutes, or until golden and crispy on top.
Warm salad with chorizo dressing and figs
Spicy chorizo, nuts, cheese and the honeyed taste of figs pair beautifully for a flavourful yet simple salad
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 5 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
100g chorizo, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, crushed
8 tbsp balsamic vinegar
handful of mint, chopped
2 large handfuls of mixed leaves
2 handfuls of nuts, toasted
½ pomegranate, seeds removed
2 balls of buffalo Mozzarella, pulled apart
100g Parmesan, peeled with a potato peeler
8 figs, quartered
drizzle of olive oil
Method
Heat a pan to medium and fry the chorizo pieces. They do not need oil as they will begin to emit their own oil once heated.
Add the garlic and stir fry. Add in the balsamic vinegar. It will reduce down very quickly and mix with the oil from the chorizo.
Remove from the heat.
Toss the leaves, mint, nuts and pomegranate seeds together. Sprinkle over the cheeses and figs. Drizzle over the dressing, some olive oil and seasoning.
Milk and coconut sweets
These no-bake treats are gently sweet and highly textured with desiccated coconut to create little balls of flavour and energy
Servings14
Preparation Time 1 hours 10 mins
Total Time 1 hours 10 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
100g icing sugar
125g condensed milk
½ tsp coconut extract
100g desiccated coconut and extra for rolling
Method
Mix the sugar and condensed milk together until combined. Stir in the coconut extract and desiccated coconut and again make sure everything is well combined.
Roll the mix into approximately 14 balls and then roll each ball in the extra desiccated coconut. Place onto a plate and cover with a clean towel.
Allow to set for an hour before serving. They will keep in an airtight container for up to a week.
Milk and breakfast cereal popsicles
Flavoured with your favourite breakfast cereal, these ice pops are a dream come true
Servings6
Preparation Time 2 hours 0 mins
Total Time 2 hours 0 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
Ingredients
620ml milk
100ml cream
120g honey nut cornflakes (or cereal of your choice) and a handful more for decorating
A handful blueberries
A handful strawberries, stalks removed and chopped
Method
Mix the milk and cream together. Allow the flakes to soak in the milk and cream for about an hour. Strain the mixture and discard the mushy flakes. Stir the berries through the liquid and pour it into about six ice pop moulds, depending on the size of your moulds.
Allow to cool in the freezer for about an hour then crush the extra flakes. Press them into the exposed part of each ice pop so there will be a layer of crunch. Push a stick into the centre of each one and return to the freezer for at least two hours until set completely