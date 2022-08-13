Michelle Darmody: Passion fruit are a riot of colour and flavour

Passion fruit look very unassuming from the outside but are a riot of flavour and colour on the inside. Their bitter, yet sweet perfume-like flavour is quite unique and exotic.
Passion fruit comes from the tropics so could be compared to pineapple or mango but has more zing than either. The seeds contain fibre, and the tart pulp is full of vitamin C.
The name passion fruit is a religious reference and was given to the plant by missionaries in Brazil. The fruit needs tropical climates to ripen but the plant with its beautiful flowers can grow in Irish gardens.
Strained passion fruit pulp works as a good substitute for lemon when making a curd. Passion fruit curd is delicious when served with a scoop of natural yoghurt and some toasted nuts or dolloped over ice cream.
A coulis is a versatile and easier alternative to curd. Simmer the pulp of five passion fruits with 50g of sugar until the sugar has melted, then stir in a knob of butter and strain the coulis through a sieve.
Passionfruit and White Chocolate Cheesecake
A chocolatey cheesecake that clashes with the taste explosion of passionfruit!
Servings1
Preparation Time 1 hours 20 mins
Total Time 1 hours 20 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
Ingredients
200g shortcake biscuits, completely crushed
85g melted butter
500g cream cheese
140g golden caster sugar
1 tsp powdered gelatine
20ml hot water
125ml passion fruit pulp including the seeds
250ml cream, whipped to stiff peaks
100g white chocolate chips
Method
Line an 8-inch loose base or spring form tin with parchment.
Stir the butter through the crushed biscuits until they are well coated and press the mixture into the base of the tin. Place into the fridge for at least an hour to firm up.
Whisk the cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy.
To make the topping first soak the gelatine in the hot water until dissolved. Mix it with the passion fruit pulp and combine this with the cream cheese mixture. Fold in the cream and white chocolate chips.
Scoop onto the base and spread flat with a knife. Place into the fridge to firm up. Keep it in the fridge until to serve.
Passionfruit and Lime Pots
This might be a no-cook recipe - but it's best done in the background as it's a bit of a long haul!
Servings4
Preparation Time 8 hours 20 mins
Total Time 8 hours 20 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
600ml cream
120g golden caster sugar
100ml passion fruit pulp and seeds and some extra for decorating
70ml lime juice and the zest of 1 lime
Method
Heat the cream and sugar over a low heat until just beginning to boil. Turn the heat up to medium and keep an eye on it as it boils for two minutes.
Stir in the passion fruit, lime and zest and combine well. Pour between four pots and place into the fridge to set. It will take a few hours. Serve with the extra passion fruit pulp on top.