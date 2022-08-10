Sweet treats: Three no-bake desserts to enjoy on a hot summer day

Method

Spread the cereal onto a large flat baking tray and toast it until it is just beginning to turn a deeper golden colour.

Stir most of the toasted cereal into the milk and cream: keep some for sprinkling at the end. Set the mixture aside for an hour to steep.

Strain the mixture through a sieve. Do not press it as you want the milk and cream to gently drip through and leave the mushy cornflakes in the sieve.

Stir the honey into the milk and taste. It should taste just a little sweeter than you would like, as the sweetness will dull when frozen.

Pour into six moulds and add in the sticks, leave to set until completely frozen through.

Melt the chocolate and pour it into a tall skinny glass. Dip the frozen pops into the glass and stir them around gently, coating completely. Give them a quick shake as you are removing them to get an even coating.