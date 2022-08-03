Sweet treats: Three delicious strawberry desserts to enjoy after dinner

Method

Preheat a (fan) oven to 170°, line 2 sandwich tins (12cm diameter).

Whisk together the eggs and caster sugar until light, frothy and the mixture has about trebled in size.

Turn off the whisk. Stir baking powder into the flour, and then sieve one-third of the flour into the egg mixture. Fold using a metal spoon. Repeat two more times until the flour is gone.

Divide the cake batter between the two sandwich tins and bake in the oven for 20 minutes, or until golden on top.

Remove from the oven and allow cooling for 20 minutes before turning out of the tins and assembling the cake.

To assemble the cake, whip the cream to soft peaks. Take one of the cakes and place it on a cake stand. Spread the top liberally with the strawberry jam.

Top with two-thirds of the chopped strawberries then lashings of whipped cream. Gently put the second cake on top. Sprinkle icing sugar over the top of the cake and finish with the remaining chopped strawberries.