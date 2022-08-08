A popular dining chain famous for its rude staff is coming to Dublin

Karen's Diner has become a TikTok sensation – but would you pay to be served by intentionally rude staff?
Karen’s Diner, inspired by the viral internet meme depicting angry, rude, entitled and often racist white women of a certain age, is coming to Dublin

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 12:36
Nicole Glennon

They say all press is good press, and this certainly seems to be the case for the infamous Karen’s Diner chain.

The chain, which is known for its intentionally poor service and rude staff, first launched in Sydney last year and has since expanded across Australia and in to the UK.

Now, Karen’s Diner, inspired by the viral internet meme depicting angry, rude, entitled and often racist women, is reportedly coming to our shores.

You may recognise the chain from TikTok, where some videos of its staff mocking typical customer behaviour have racked up millions of views.

Strict guidelines

Karen's Diner, which prides itself on its unfriendly service, is set to open a restaurant in Dublin. Picture: Karen's Diner / Facebook
Karen's Diner, which prides itself on its unfriendly service, is set to open a restaurant in Dublin. Picture: Karen's Diner / Facebook

The chain, which says it is “not for the faint of heart," has unsurprisingly been called out for going too far on some occasions. 

Karen's Diner was recently forced to apologise after a family from Brisbane was upset after a waiter asked their 14-year-old daughter if she had an OnlyFans account and if the girl's father was "a paedo”.

In its apology, a spokesperson said they have “strict guidelines in place for both staff and customers,” so they were “really disappointed” to learn of the incident.

Some of the rules include no racism, no sexism, no homophobic comments and no body image comments.

We’re not sure why anyone would pay to be insulted, but if it sounds like something you’re into, you can expect this at Karen’s alongside servings of classic diner fare such as burgers, chicken tenders, fries, hotdogs and milkshakes.

Oh, and if your name is Karen, you’ll get a free drink on the house.

Reclaiming 'Karen': I'll wear the name badge with as much dignity as I can muster

