Hidden health: Easy recipes to eat more fibre in every meal

Method

Fill a pot for the pasta with about six quarts of water, place over high heat, and bring to a boil. Peel the onion and finely chop it. Put it and the olive oil in a 12-inch skillet and place over medium-high heat. Sauté until the onion turns a rich golden colour, about five minutes.

While the onion is sautéing, peel the garlic and finely chop it. Finely chop enough rosemary to measure one teaspoon. Peel the tomatoes and coarsely chop them. When the onion is ready, add the garlic and rosemary. Sauté for 10 to 15 seconds, then add the tomatoes. Season lightly with salt and cook until most of the liquid the tomatoes release has evaporated (about 10 minutes).

Add the chickpeas, season with pepper (and again lightly with salt), and cook for five more minutes. Scoop out about half the chickpeas and puree them. A food mill will produce a smoother texture, but if you don’t have one you can use a food processor. Mix the pureed chickpeas into the sauce and cook for another one to two minutes.