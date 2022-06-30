Cafe Paradiso takes over Dublin for a second night of outdoor dining

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Denis Cotter, of Cork vegetarian restaurant Cafe Paradiso, is bringing meat-free haute-cuisine fare to Overends Kitchen, Airfield Estate in Dundrum - and such is demand that a 'one night only' affair has just opened up tickets for a second night on August 26, following a July sellout.
Guests will enjoy a five-course tasting menu created by Cotter in collaboration with the team at Overends Kitchen - all courses will feature seasonal fruit, vegetables and herbs grown on Airfield Estate’s 38-acre farm.
Kicking off with a welcome cocktail at 7pm, Cotter presents each course, showcasing the versatility of vegetables and the complexity of flavour that Paradiso is renowned for. Guests can choose to pre-book wine pairings with organic, biodynamic, or natural wines.
The event marks the first in a series of monthly collaborations with visiting chefs at Overends Kitchen - Cotter is delighted to be the inaugural chef.
"As a long time admirer of Airfield Estate's work on vegetable research and production as well as Overends Kitchen's sustainable ethos, I am excited to get this opportunity to collaborate with both Colm in the garden and the kitchen team at Overends Kitchen to produce a uniquely seasonal menu."
- Round 2 of Denis Cotter at Overends Kitchen takes place Friday August 26 at 7pm. Tickets cost €65 for five courses or adding wine pairings, €100. Limited tickets available from tomorrow at www.airfield.ie.