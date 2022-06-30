Cafe Paradiso takes over Dublin for a second night of outdoor dining

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Denis Cotter, of Cork vegetarian restaurant Cafe Paradiso, is bringing meat-free haute-cuisine fare to Overends Kitchen, Airfield Estate in Dundrum - and such is demand that a 'one night only' affair has just opened up tickets for a second night on August 26, following a July sellout.

Guests will enjoy a five-course tasting menu created by Cotter in collaboration with the team at Overends Kitchen - all courses will feature seasonal fruit, vegetables and herbs grown on Airfield Estate’s 38-acre farm.