Colm O'Gorman's perfect rib-eye steak and lemon meringue cheesecake

My top tip for cooking a great steak is to use a meat thermometer, one of the probe types. They are relatively inexpensive, but if you use one, you are pretty much guaranteed a perfectly cooked steak every time.

Buy a good-quality steak. For this family feast I used four beautiful dry aged 10oz Irish Angus Rib-Eye steaks from Farmhousegrocer.ie, a local family run farm near me in North Wexford. Let your steaks rest at room temperature for at least 30 minutes before you cook them. I season my steaks just before cooking them, using just some flaky sea salt. If you are cooking these on a barbecue, get your grill good and hot, and pop them on. If you are cooking them indoors, use a good quality, heavy based non-stick pan. Get the pan very hot over a high heat. I never use any oil; your steak has enough fat and I find using any oil just inhibits the development of a lovely, seared crust on the steak. Season the steak with a little salt and pop it in the pan. Reduce the heat to medium.