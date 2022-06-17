Dining al fresco: Eight last-minute recipes perfect for dinner in the sun

Fresh Falafel with Yemini Sauce
I can't abide store-bought falafel. Nothing beats the fresh, herbaceous taste of homemade deep-fried chickpeas
Servings2
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Middle Eastern
Ingredients
For the falafel:
250g dried chickpeas
¼ tsp baking soda
½ onion
3 cloves garlic
1 green chilli
20g fresh parsley
3 cardamon pods
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
2 tbsp flour
1 level tsp baking powder
1 tsp flaky sea salt
A good grind of black pepper
1 litre sunflower oil
For the chilli sauce:
30g fresh coriander
2 green chillies
2 cloves garlic
¼ tsp ground cumin
¼ tsp salt
Juice of half a lemon
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Method
- Get the chickpeas on to soak a full day before you want to cook the falafel. Never use tinned chickpeas for falafel — they will not work — you must use dried ones that you have pre-soaked. Pop the chickpeas into a pan and cover them with water. Use plenty of water, at least twice the volume of water for dried chickpea as they will soak up all the water and double in size as they rehydrate. After about twelve hours, drain the water and recover with fresh water, adding the baking soda. This will help soften the chickpeas.
When the chickpeas have had 20-24 hours to soak, they are ready to use. Drain them into a colander and pop the lot into a food processor. Add the coriander, stalks, and leaves. Peel and roughly chop the onion and garlic. Wash and roughly chop the chilli, and pop it, seeds and pith included, along with the onion and garlic into the food processor. Pulse everything until you get the correct texture. It should have a slight paste-like consistency but with grains of ground chickpeas with a texture a bit like couscous. Pulse rather than blitz the chickpeas or you will likely end up with a hummus-like paste which will not hold together when you fry the falafel.
Transfer the mixture to a bowl. Toast and grind the seeds from the cardamom pods. Now add those to the chickpeas mixture along with the cumin, coriander, flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper. The flour will help to bind the mixture and the baking powder will make the falafel lighter. Stir well to combine everything thoroughly. Cover the bowl with some cling film and chill it in the fridge for an hour.
Once the mixture is chilled, heat the sunflower oil in a pan or wok to 180° Celsius. Roll a few tablespoons of the mixture into a ball, and carefully lower it into the hot oil. Deep fry it for four minutes until it is golden and crisp all over. This test falafel will allow you to taste the mixture for seasoning. Cut open the falafel and have a taste. Add more salt if needed and a little cayenne pepper if you want more heat. Form five or six balls of falafel and pop them in to cook. Fry them for four minutes until they are golden and crisp all over, and then remove them to a rack or some kitchen towel to drain while you prepare and cook the rest of the mixture. Make sure you keep the oil at 180° Celsius as you cook. It can cool down as it cooks a batch, so check it each time that you take a batch out and make sure to get the oil back to 180° Celsius before you add the next. If the oil is not hot enough, your falafel may not hold together, and you will not get a beautiful golden and crunchy exterior.
As your last batch of falafel is cooking, pop all the ingredients for the chilli sauce into a food processor or blender and blitz to a smooth sauce. Serve the falafels right away, with flatbreads or toasted pitta, pickles, hummus, and the shredded cabbage salad.
Chicken with lemon zest, black olives and honey
If you want to make this a one-tray meal, add some chopped baby potatoes to the tray with the chicken
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 40 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
8 pieces of chicken – I usually try to get a mixture of thighs, breasts on the bone and a few extra drumsticks thrown in for flavour
juice of 2 lemons
1 lemon, cut into wedges
3 tbsp honey
1 garlic clove, crushed with the back of a knife and lightly chopped
4 whole garlic cloves
a generous bunch of rosemary
4 tbsp olive oil or 40g melted butter
a small handful of black olives, roughly chopped
Method
Lay your chicken and lemon wedges in a roasting tin. Mix the juice, honey, garlic and oil in a cup and pour it over the chicken making sure to cover it all. Sprinkle with the rosemary and olives, season, and place in a medium oven.
Cook until your chicken pieces are cooked through and the sauce is sticky and golden, this will take more than 40 minutes depending on the size of the chicken pieces. You can open the oven during cooking and spoon the juices over the chicken if you wish.
Sweet potato nachos
This is one of the best things to make as a family, and then all just steam into when it comes out of the oven. Cheese all dripping down your chin… Mess everywhere… Fighting over the last crispy bits!
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 55 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 medium sweet potatoes (around 600g), peeled and sliced into 5mm thick coins
1tbsp light olive oil
1tsp salt
60g Cheddar cheese, grated
4tbsp low-fat natural yoghurt, to serve
For the spiced mince:
1tbsp oil
1 red onion, diced
100g veggie mince (or minced beef)
½tsp ground cumin
½tsp ground coriander
½tsp smoked paprika
Pinch of chilli powder
130g frozen sliced bell pepper (or the same amount of fresh, sliced)
For the refried beans:
400g tin of black beans, drained but liquid reserved
Pinch of salt
1tsp ground cumin
For the salsa:
200g cherry tomatoes, roughly chopped
Big handful of fresh coriander, finely chopped
Juice of 1 lime
Pinch of salt
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan.
Toss the sliced sweet potatoes with the oil and salt on a large baking tray, then spread them out into a single layer (you may need a second baking tray). Roast for 30–40 minutes, flipping them over halfway through, until starting to turn golden.
For the spiced mince, heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium-low heat. Add the onion and cook for about five minutes until translucent. Add the mince, breaking it up with your spoon, and cook for a few minutes according to the packet instructions, or until the mince is no longer pink if using beef. Stir in the cumin, coriander, paprika, chilli powder and frozen (or fresh) sliced peppers. Stir until the peppers have defrosted and warmed through (about five minutes if using fresh, until softened). Tip into a bowl and set aside.
For the refried beans, return the same pan to the heat and add the drained beans along with 100 millilitres of the liquid reserved from the tin, the salt and cumin. Mash with a potato masher in the pan, loosening with more bean liquid as needed, to make a creamy, slightly chunky paste. Remove from the heat and set aside.
Mix together all of the salsa ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.
Once the potato nachos are roasted, top with spoonfuls of the refried beans, followed by a layer of the mince mixture and finally sprinkle over the grated cheese.
Return to the oven for 10–15 minutes until the cheese has melted and crisped up in places.
Remove from the oven, top with the salsa and some dollops of yoghurt, then serve.
Feel Good Food by Joe Wicks is published by HQ, priced £20. Photography by Dan Jones. Available March 17.
Summer salad
Combining fresh greens, soft-fried almond eggs and a refreshing, lemon vinaigrette with a hint of mustard, this summertime salad packs a punch of flavour
Course Imported
Cuisine Traditional
Ingredients
For the almond soft-fried eggs:
6 eggs
¾ cup Panko style breadcrumbs
½ cup finely ground almonds
½ cup freshly grated parmesan
½ tsp kosher salt
¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
2 eggs, beaten
¼ cup flour
½ tsp kosher salt
¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
vegetable oil, for frying
3 cups mixed micro or baby greens — rocket, beet shoots, kale
1 cup mixed herbs — parsley, tarragon, chervil, thyme, mint, coriander, chives
½ cup shelled and roasted pistachios
¼ cup olive oil
salt
pepper
For the lemon vinaigrette (use 1/8 cup):
¼ cup lemon juice
½ tsp Dijon mustard
½ cup olive oil
For the lemon oil (use ¼ cup):
1 tsp canola oil
4 pieces lemon zest
¼ bunch lemon thyme
¼ stick lemongrass
Method
To make the lemon oil, in a medium saucepan combine all ingredients. Place over a very low heat for 1 hour. Do not let the oil boil. Remove from the heat, cool and strain. refrigerate until ready to use.
To make the vinaigrette, in a medium bowl combine mustard and lemon juice. Slowly whisk in lemon oil and olive oil. Season to taste, and set aside to make the eggs.
Bring a medium pot of water to a boil, gently add the eggs and cook for 6 minutes. Immediately remove the eggs and immerse in a bowl of ice water until cold: carefully peel and set aside.
In the first of three medium bowls, combine the Panko, almonds, parmesan, salt and pepper. In the second bowl, whip the eggs until smooth; in the third bowl, combine the flour, salt and pepper.
To coat the eggs; first roll the cold, soft cooked eggs in the flour, shaking to remove any excess.
Dip the eggs in the beaten egg mixture, then in the crumb mixture, rolling until completely coated.
Repeat with a second coating of beaten egg and crumb mixture. Using your hands, press the crumb mixture around the eggs to secure the coating. You can prepare the eggs to this stage and store refrigerated for up to 4 hours.
To cook the coated eggs; heat about 3 inches of oil to 175°C in a medium saucepan. Carefully add the eggs and cook, turning, until golden brown and heated through, about 2 minutes.
In a large bowl, toss together the baby fennel, pistachios, greens and herbs. Add lemon vinaigrette to taste and season with salt and pepper.
Divide salad into individual bowls and top with immediaetly with the eggs
This recipe is from From Dan Barber at Blue Hill at Stone Barns
Chicken, chickpea and butternut squash salad
This aromatic salad is ideal for dining ‘al desko’. It is delicious and is packed with goodness. Its high protein and fibre content will keep you feeling energized all day. A great time-saving tip is to use packets of quinoa cooked in advance
Servings1
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 35 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
60g quinoa
60g butternut squash, peeled and cut into chunks
100g chicken breast fillet, sliced
40g tinned chickpeas, drained and rinsed
4 spring onions, thinly sliced
handful fresh coriander, roughly chopped
1 lime, juiced and ½ zest
8 cherry tomatoes, quartered, to garnish
salt
pepper
For the seasoning:
¼ tsp cayenne pepper
¼ tsp ground cinnamon
¼tsp ground cumin
¼ tsp ground coriander
¼ tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp sea salt
½ garlic clove, crushed
juice of ½ lime
Method
Mix the ingredients for the Moroccan seasoning in a small bowl.
Place the quinoa and 160ml water in a saucepan over a high heat and bring to the boil, stirring occasionally.
Cover and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 10-12 minutes until the liquid is absorbed and the quinoa is tender.
Set aside to cool. Place the butternut squash in a bowl with a teaspoon of Moroccan seasoning and toss.
Heat the olive oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat.
Add the butternut squash and cook for 3-4 minutes or until all sides are lightly browned, turning occasionally.
Add the chicken and cook for 3-4 minutes until cooked through. Set aside to cool.
To serve, place the pumpkin, chicken, quinoa, chickpeas, pepper, coriander, lemon juice and zest in a serving bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Toss gently to combine.
Barbecued salmon and lobster with summer salad
Kevin Dundon shares one of his favourite barbecue family meals to enjoy with tender lobster, baby potatoes and a vibrant salad
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 5 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 salmon fillets, skin on
salt
pepper
1 tbsp fresh chives
1 tbsp olive oil
4 halved lobster, precooked (optional)
1 lemon, juiced
100g mayonnaise
2 tbsp tomato ketchup
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1kg baby potatoes, boiled
200g cherry tomato
80g rocket leaves
½ onion, chopped
½ cucumber, sliced
50g butter
Method
Preheat the barbecue to medium.
Drizzle the salmon darns with olive oil, and season salt and pepper.
Place the salmon on the barbecue. Add the lobster if using the grill for 4-5 minutes or until cook and uniformly pink in the centre. Add some butter over on the last minute to glaze the fish. Remove from the barbecue. Keep warm and set aside until ready to serve.
In the meantime, in a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, ketchup, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
In a second bowl, cut the baby potato into halves. Add the rocket leaves, cherry tomato and cucumber. Drizzle with olive oil and a second drizzle of lemon juice. Toss to combine and Season well.
Serve the salmon and lobster immediately with the vegetable salad and Marie-Rose sauce.
Pasta puttanesca
Whatever the true origins of puttanesca, it is one of the most flavoursome and lip-smacking sauces made almost entirely from store cupboard ingredients.
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 12 mins
Total Time 17 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
8 anchovy fillets, finely chopped
3 cloves of garlic, crushed
Good pinch or two of chilli flakes
1 tin of plum tomatoes
2 tablespoons of capers
Handful of flat-leaf parsley, chopped
200g of pitted Kalamata olives
Olive oil
Sea salt and black pepper
500g dried pasta ( fusilli or penne)
Method
Put the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water over medium heat. While the pasta cooks, heat some oil in a large frying pan over medium low heat.
Add the anchovies, garlic and chilli flakes, cooking for a few minutes until everything is bubbling and fragrant. Add a spoonful of pasta water to the pan and turn up the heat slightly. Add the olives, capers and tin of plum tomatoes. Let the contents of the pan bubble away, stirring everything together until well combined.
When the pasta is al dente, drain and set aside. Leave the sauce to bubble away for 10 minutes until slightly thickened and the plum tomatoes start to pop and fall apart. Season with sea salt and plenty of black pepper. tip the pasta into the sauce and toss well so that the pasta is well coated in sauce. Scatter the chopped parsley over and serve.
Grilled chicken salad with lettuce and yoghurt dressing
Try this light, herby sauce with a punchy flavour on baby gem, some frisée, a handful of red mizuna and grilled chicken for a healthy meal in minutes
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 organic chicken breasts with skin
2 gem lettuces, leaves washed
handful of mixed leaves
small handful of basil, chopped
small bunch of chives, snipped
handful of pumpkin seeds
sea salt
black pepper
For the dressing:
small bunch of tarragon leaves
small bunch of parsley, stalks discarded
small bunch of coriander, stalks discarded
basil leaves
2 cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped
juice of 1 lime
2 tbsp yoghurt
2 tsp red wine vinegar
1 tsp honey
4 tbsp olive oil
Method
Make the dressing by blitzing together the herbs, garlic, lime juice and olive oil.
Stir through the honey, yoghurt and red wine vinegar. Set aside.
Butterfly the chicken breast, by slicing them and opening them out so they are wider and thinner. Season well all over with sea salt.
Heat a little olive oil on a griddle pan or barbecue and cook the chicken for a few minutes on each side so that they are crispy on the outside and cooked all the way through.
Remove to a board and cut into strips.
In a large salad bowl, mix together the baby gem lettuce with the herbs and whatever other leaves you are using and season lightly with sea salt and pepper.
Place the chopped chicken on top and scatter over the pumpkin seeds.
Generously drizzle the dressing all over. Serve.