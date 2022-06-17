Dining al fresco: Eight last-minute recipes perfect for dinner in the sun

When the chickpeas have had 20-24 hours to soak, they are ready to use. Drain them into a colander and pop the lot into a food processor. Add the coriander, stalks, and leaves. Peel and roughly chop the onion and garlic. Wash and roughly chop the chilli, and pop it, seeds and pith included, along with the onion and garlic into the food processor. Pulse everything until you get the correct texture. It should have a slight paste-like consistency but with grains of ground chickpeas with a texture a bit like couscous. Pulse rather than blitz the chickpeas or you will likely end up with a hummus-like paste which will not hold together when you fry the falafel.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl. Toast and grind the seeds from the cardamom pods. Now add those to the chickpeas mixture along with the cumin, coriander, flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper. The flour will help to bind the mixture and the baking powder will make the falafel lighter. Stir well to combine everything thoroughly. Cover the bowl with some cling film and chill it in the fridge for an hour.

Once the mixture is chilled, heat the sunflower oil in a pan or wok to 180° Celsius. Roll a few tablespoons of the mixture into a ball, and carefully lower it into the hot oil. Deep fry it for four minutes until it is golden and crisp all over. This test falafel will allow you to taste the mixture for seasoning. Cut open the falafel and have a taste. Add more salt if needed and a little cayenne pepper if you want more heat. Form five or six balls of falafel and pop them in to cook. Fry them for four minutes until they are golden and crisp all over, and then remove them to a rack or some kitchen towel to drain while you prepare and cook the rest of the mixture. Make sure you keep the oil at 180° Celsius as you cook. It can cool down as it cooks a batch, so check it each time that you take a batch out and make sure to get the oil back to 180° Celsius before you add the next. If the oil is not hot enough, your falafel may not hold together, and you will not get a beautiful golden and crunchy exterior.