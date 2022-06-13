Midweek Meals: Five delicious dinners ready in less than 30 minutes

Method

Get all your ingredients ready so you’ll whizz through this recipe.

Add thyme to the beef stock and let infuse for a few minutes before you start the beef searing — give the thyme… time!

Spray a non-stick frying pan with some oil and once it's hot, sear your beef until it starts to go golden, remove and set aside to rest.

Add your onion, mushrooms and garlic and sauté for just under a minute on medium heat, you don’t want the garlic burning as it will leave a bitter aftertaste. Once softened, add a few tablespoons of your beef broth and turn up the heat, as the stock starts to reduce keep adding more and more, continuing until you have about ¼ of the stock remaining. As you reduce the stock you are intensifying the flavour.

Next add tomato purée, paprika, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and balsamic vinegar.

Return the beef to the pan and nestle with all the yummy sauce, simmer for a minute to get the beef mingling with the rest of the ingredients, turn off the heat and then stir in your yogurt.