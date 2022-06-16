Taste of Dublin: Artisan produce, Michelin demos and the world’s first Biodynamic whiskey

Gin cured Goatsbridge Trout, Sesame Pickled seaweed, Corndale Farm Chorizo Beer stick.

Those were just some of the bites on offer this lunchtime at Taste of Dublin, where the sun was shining and the liquor was flowing freely.

More than 30,000 food and drink enthusiasts are expected to descend on Iveagh Gardens for the event this weekend, where you can taste some of the best produce the country has to offer.

And despite its name — there's plenty of representation from those outside the pale too.

Some bites prepared by chef Danni Barry at Taste of Dublin

During our lunchtime soiree at the Iveagh, we stopped by the Temptation Pâtisserie stall — a luxury artisan hand-painted chocolate brand started by self-taught chocolatier twins Kate and Ruth from Laois, sampled some cheese from Galway’s Kylemore Farmhouse Cheese, and took a shot of the world’s first biodynamic whiskey which is distilled in Waterford. Julia's Lobster Truck from Co Clare also made an appearance, as did The Salt Project from Limerick.

Given that I was here during the working day, we largely stayed away from the alcoholic beverages — but there was plenty to chose from with Schweppe’s Cocktail Bar serving up free cocktail masterclasses along with the martinis.

Brian Ormond and Pippa O'Connor Ormond pictured at Taste of Dublin, inspired by NEFF, on Thursday. Picture: Brian McEvoy

It isn't all about food though — for those who have recently purchased the Dyson Airwrap, it’s worth popping into their tent, where Asha was on hand offering tips and tricks. We wouldn’t advise dropping in if you’ve been lusting after an Airwrap for some time though — after what she did to our frizzy mane with that thing, we’re worried our bank account might be in trouble.

Chefs JP McMahon and Derry Clarke pictured at the official launch of Taste of Dublin 2022, inspired by NEFF. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Talk-wise, it’s worth dropping into the NEFF Taste Kitchen. Earlier today, Michelin chefs like JP McMahon of Aniar and Jordan Bailey of Aimsir were providing cooking demos and giving out tips, while podcasters Kevin Twomey and PJ Kirby of ‘I’m Grand Mam’ went head to head in a live cook-off.

And when you're tired from running around trying all the food on offer, there are plenty of loungers and swings provided by the likes of Free Now and Just Eat who are also represented at the event. With a weekend of sunshine promised, we envision a lot of snaps from that Just Eat swing on your Insta this weekend.