Midweek Meals: Five easy and tasty vegan dinners to try this week

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a baking tray with non-stick baking paper.

Put the chickpeas in a food processor and blend until smooth(ish). There will still be some chickpeas visible and it will be a thick, lumpy paste. Spoon into a bowl.

Put the pecans and almonds in a high-speed blender (such as a NutriBullet) and mill into a chunky flour. Set aside.

Heat the oil in a frying pan over a medium-high heat. Toss in the onion, apple and garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add the herbs and cook for a further 1 to 2 minutes, until the onion is golden and softened. Add to the chickpeas and stir to combine.

Add the milled nuts to the chickpea mixture along with the nutritional yeast (if using), tomato purée and the tamari or soy sauce and stir again into a thick dough. It will be a little wet, but it should still be easy to roll with your hands.

Unroll the pastry sheet onto a clean board and slice it lengthways to make two long strips of pastry, stretching it just a little bit on each side using your hands. Spoon the chickpea mixture into the middle and mould it into a long sausage shape. Fold the pastry over the filling, then press the edges of the pastry with your fingers, sealing it tight. Slice into 12 mini sausage rolls.