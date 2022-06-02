Caitríona Redmond: The food and demonstrations that impressed me most at Bloom

Bloom is a feast for the senses and food columnist Caitríona Redmond has picked some of the best offerings from this year's event
Members of the public browsing the stands on the first day of the Bloom gardening festival in Phoenix Park, Dublin. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 13:53
Caitriona Redmond 

Bloom is the ultimate event for foodies with food to sample and cookery demonstrations from top Irish chefs on the Quality Kitchen Stage. It’s a feast for the senses with scents and sights of food from top-notch Irish fruit and vegetables growing on display, and the best of Irish grown produce to sample or bring home and enjoy.

In the past 16 years, many food enterprises have found that Bloom has been a springboard to greater things and exhibiting can open many doors as both Áine of Aine’s Chocolate and Miena of Miena’s Nougat can attest. Both of these strong female-led businesses have gone from strength to strength with own-brand products and listings in top Irish stores. Bloom was one of the stepping stones along the way to make that happen, along with their hard work and vision.

At the Conservation Zone, visitors learn how to make a kitchen more sustainable and they can pick up a free compost caddy for your home. There, you can also see how bees make honey and find out about sustainable and energy-saving practices in the home.

Best products to sample at Bloom and buy to enjoy later

Water kefir from the King of Kefir; not only is it good for you but it also tastes refreshing and is the perfect drink for Bloom. Pick up a sample pack of cans to bring home.

If you fancy something a little more alcoholic try the Beekon Natural Honey Refresher in the Bloom Inn. It’s equally as refreshing and made with natural ingredients.

Speaking of all things bees, the Merry Mill uses bees on their farm to pollinate their crops. New for this year, their honey is being sold in comb blocks, it’s limited stock so get yours before it runs out.

Step out of the marmalade comfort zone and pick up a jar of Wexford Preserves' new grapefruit marmalade. It is tart and packs a lovely punch without being too sweet.

Speaking of preserves, the Clare Jam Company is a family food business and you have to try their signature rose jelly which is new to the market this year. It’s their first time exhibiting at Bloom and I suspect it won’t be their last.

It’s the season for smoothies and Wild Irish Seaweed has a number of new smoothie mixes and condiment sprinkles to pick up. You can also buy their dried carrageenan to make natural, plant-based jellies at home.

If you’re training for the Cork City Marathon, Feighery’s Farm from Offaly has a brand new product called the Beet Bullet which promises six shots per bottle, which will super-charge your marathon training.

Finally, check out the new snack, ‘Cheese O’s’ from Cork; higher in protein than peanuts and made in Cork no less.

Bonus Content

  • Craftspeople at work and live demonstrations of farm life such as milking and sheep shearing in the food village.
  • For the kids: Find the giant T-Rex hidden inside the festival

Meet the Armagh-born chef who revolutionised food in a historic West Cork hotel

<p>There's endless possibilities when it comes to a summer salad. </p>

Five delicious summer salads to make for dinner when you don't feel like cooking

