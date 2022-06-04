Darina Allen: How to make fish fingers and California-style fish tacos

Baja-Style Fish Tacos
These Baja-Style fish tacos are an easy way to impress at a summer barbeque
Servings10
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 17 mins
Total Time 27 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
- 10 portions of fresh fish - haddock, monkfish, brill, plaice, lemon sole, weighing about 125g (4 1/2oz) each
olive oil, for deep-frying
For the chilli beer batter:
225g (8oz) plain flour
2 tsp English mustard powder
2 tspmild or hot chilli powder
1 tsp salt
2 tsp granulated sugar
3 organic, free-range eggs
225ml (8fl oz) light beer or a mixture of beer and water
For the chipotle mayonnaise
225ml (8fl oz) homemade mayonnaise
1 1/2 tablespoons puréed chipotle chillies in adobo
juice of 1 lime
1 tablespoon chopped coriander
a pinch of salt
To serve:
10 corn tortillas
20 lettuce leaves
Guacamole or avocado slices
Tomato Salsa
Slaw
a few sprigs of coriander
Method
First make the chilli beer batter. Sift the flour into a bowl and add the mustard and chilli powders, salt and sugar. Make a well in the centre, crack in the eggs, then gradually add the beer, whisking all the time from the centre to the outside of the bowl in ever increasing concentric circles until all the flour is incorporated. Cover and leave to stand while you make the mayonnaise.
Mix the chilli in adobe, lime juice and coriander with the mayonnaise and season to taste.
Warm the corn tortillas either individually in a pan or better still wrap them in a parcel and heat at 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 for 5–10 minutes.
Heat the oil in a deep-fat fryer to 190°C (375°F). Dip each fish fillet in the batter, then cook for 4–7 minutes until crisp and drain on kitchen paper. This will depend on the thickness of the fish. Alternatively, fry in a deep saucepan with 5 - 7.5cm (2 - 3 inch) depth of olive oil.
Put a little lettuce on one half of a warm tortilla, top with a chunk of crispy fish, some chipotle mayo, guacamole, tomato salsa and a sprig of coriander, fold over and enjoy!
Fish Fingers with Garlic Mayo
A perfect after-school dinner
Servings8
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
8 pieces fresh haddock, hake or pollock cut into fingers 11.5 x 3cm (4 1/2 x 1 1/4 inch) approximately
salt and freshly ground black pepper
white flour, seasoned well with salt, freshly ground pepper and a little cayenne or smoked paprika (optional)
For the egg wash:
2-3 beaten free-range, organic eggs and a little milk
panko or dried white breadcrumbs
To serve:
crunchy little gem lettuce leaves
For the garlic mayo:
225g (8oz) homemade mayonnaise
1-4 crushed garlic cloves (depending on size)
Method
Add the garlic to the mayonnaise and season to taste.
Heat the oil in a deep fry to 180˚C/350°F.
Season the fingers of fish with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Then, dip the fish, first into the well-seasoned flour and then into the beaten egg and finally coat evenly all over with the crumbs of your choice. Pat gently to firm up…!
Heat some olive oil or clarified butter in a wide frying pan over a medium heat.
Cook the fish fingers until golden and crispy on the outside and cooked through into the centre. Drain on kitchen paper.
I love to wrap them in crunchy little gem lettuce leaves, add a dollop of garlic mayo (aioli) or your mayo of choice and enjoy.
Head to Midleton Farmers' Market this morning as we celebrate 22 years of the Farmers’ Market (9am to 1.30pm). There will be a feasting table with lots of free tastes of delicious fresh produce and artisan foods from the stallholders. And bring the kids along – we'll have balloon artists and children's storytellers. Plus the amazing Cork Light Orchestra – a 30-piece pop orchestra led by the conductor and renowned musician Ilse de Ziah are coming to Midleton to delight us all.
For more information, see Midleton Farmers Market on Facebook.
We have amazingly productive glasshouses here at the cookery school. In Summer, they are bursting with produce – heritage tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, radishes, aubergines, zucchini, skinny green beans, fresh herbs...So let’s get creative. We’ll make 10 irresistible salads so invite a few friends around for a late lunch or early supper, crack open a bottle of a fizzy rosé. Enjoy the summer sun and share new flavours. Easy to prepare and super delicious.
For more information, see www.cookingisfun.ie
Progressive young farmers and growers take note. Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Show and Conference (June 22 and 23) takes place at Lannock Manor Farm, Hertfordshire in the UK highlighting regenerative agriculture pioneers from across the UK and the wider world. The event provides a forum for farmers and anyone interested in food production or the environment to learn about the theory and practical applications of Conservation Agriculture or regenerative systems, including no-till, cover crops and re-introducing livestock into the arable rotation with a view to improving soil health.
For more information, see groundswellag.com