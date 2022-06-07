Five delicious breakfasts and snacks to fuel Leaving Cert students through their exams

We've chosen five Irish Examiner recipes to fuel your mind and body ahead of the state exams this week
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially when your day is filled with exams

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 07:00
Sarah Cullen

With all of the excitement (and stress!) that comes with the leaving cert, it's important not to forget to look after yourself. This means taking breaks, getting enough rest, and of course eating properly. 

Starting your day with a good breakfast can make all the difference to your energy and concentration, so here are five breakfast ideas for during the leaving cert. 

1. Ballymaloe Strawberry Muesli 

This is a quick and easy one for if you're running out the door. It only takes a few minutes, but the effects of the oats will mean sustained energy throughout the day. 

Ballymaloe Strawberry Muesli

recipe by:Darina Allen

This is a great quick and easy breakfast to pull together in a rush.

Ballymaloe Strawberry Muesli

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Side

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons rolled oatmeal (Quaker Oats)

  • 8 tablespoons water

  • 250g (8oz) fresh strawberries

  • 2-4 teaspoons honey

Method

  1. Soak the oatmeal in the water for 8-10 minutes.

  2. Meanwhile, mash the strawberries roughly with a fork and mix with the oatmeal.

  3. Sweeten to taste with honey, a couple of teaspoons are usually enough but it depends on how sweet the strawberries are.

  4. Serve with pouring cream and soft brown sugar.

2. Breakfast Burrito 

Not as complicated as it sounds, a breakfast burrito is a great way to get some protein and fiber in ahead an exam. It's a flexible dish that you can tweak to your liking. 

 

Breakfast burrito

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

This breakfast burrito is one of my favourite brunch recipes

Breakfast burrito

Servings

3

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Mexican

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil

  • ½ an onion, finely chopped

  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 1 tin of mixed beans

  • 1 tbsp butter

  • 5 eggs, beaten

  • 3 tortilla wraps

  • 3 tsp spicy tomato salsa

  • 75g cheddar, grated

Method

  1. Preheat the grill to medium. Heat the olive oil in a medium pan over a medium heat.

  2. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 5 minutes, until softened.

  3. Stir in the beans, reduce the heat and leave to simmer while you scramble the eggs.

  4. Melt the butter in a non-stick frying pan and pour in the eggs. Cook on a low heat for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently until the eggs are scrambled but still nice and moist.

  5. Remove from the heat. Spoon half of the bean mixture into the middle of each tortilla wrap. Follow with equal amounts of the scrambled eggs, salsa and Cheddar.

  6. Fold the sides of the wraps over the filling, then roll the wraps up from the bottom to top to enclose the filling completely. Place the wraps folded-side down on a baking tray.

  7. Place under the grill and cook for 2-3 minutes, until lightly toasted.

3. Fresh Fruit Salad

Nothing says hot summer days like the Leaving Cert - and a good fruit salad. This is a light and refreshing pick me up, that's so summery, you'll be able to taste the post-exam freedom.

Fresh fruit salad

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

Adding more colour to your diet is one of the best things you can do for your health and wellness. Fruit and vegetables are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fibre

Fresh fruit salad

Servings

1

Preparation Time

5 mins

Total Time

5 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • 4 red or green eating apples, cored and roughly chopped

  • 4 kiwis, peeled and sliced

  • 1 punnet strawberries, roughly chopped

  • 3 bananas, peeled and sliced

  • 2 oranges, peeled and segmented

  • 1 medium-sized melon, peeled and roughly chopped.

  • Juice of 1 lemon

Method

  1. Combine all the prepared fruit in a large serving bowl. Squeeze the lemon juice over them and mix well to combine.

  2. Enjoy.

4. Blueberry Granola Muffins

These are packed with oats and seeds, which will keep you fuller for longer. You can also keep some for a between-exams treat. 

Blueberry granola buns

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

These buns are packed with seeds and oats which will keep tummies fuller for longer

Blueberry granola buns

Servings

12

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 100g wholemeal flour

  • 85g spelt flour

  • 1 tsp bread soda

  • 190g granola

  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

  • zest of 3 oranges

  • 90g muscovado brown sugar

  • 120g dates, de-stoned and chopped

  • 370ml buttermilk

  • 120ml olive oil

  • 1 egg, lightly beaten

  • 2 tbsp frozen blueberries

  • 1 tbsp porridge oats

  • 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

Method

  1. Heat your oven to 180°C and line a cupcake tin with 12 bun cases.

  2. Stir all of the ingredients together in a large bowl holding back half of the pumpkin seeds and oats.

  3. Divide the mixture between the bun cases, sprinkle with the remaining seeds and oats and bake for 20 minutes or until baked through.

5. Turmeric Latte 

Turmeric lattes are a great alternative to tea and coffee. They are full of anti-oxidants, improve brain function and can boost your mood. 

Turmeric latte

recipe by:Darina Allen

Treat yourself to a homemade golden latte made sweetened with a touch of honey - you’ll never buy a coffee shop tumeric latte again

Turmeric latte

Servings

1

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

5 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • 350mls whole milk or almond milk

  • ¼ tsp ground turmeric

  • ¼ tsp ground cinnamon

  • ¼ tsp ground ginger

  • ½ tsp vanilla extract

  • sugar or honey, to taste

  • black pepper

Method

  1. Put all the ingredients in a heavy saucepan and whisk constantly over a gentle heat until it comes to the boil. When hot, pour the frothy latte into a heavy glass and enjoy.

