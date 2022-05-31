Top 8: The best guilt-free ice creams for a summer treat

This bank holiday we can go back to the old cry, “I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.”

It’s not so long ago that it was rarely seen in any other season than summer. We didn’t worry about calories when it was a rare treat, but today it’s a bit more mainstream. After the initial chill, it’s not really a cooler, loaded with sugars – on average 20% – which is why we need to drink water afterwards – we don’t want to dehydrate and get cranky.

I may sound too much of a spoilsport, but in a country which according to the HSE has an obesity problem, we need to pull back and assess what adds to the problem. Shockingly, 60% of adults and one in five children in Ireland are overweight or obese.

The delicious blend of sugar and milk and cream means there are fats too in ice cream, and in our research, we discovered that there is a difference of between 7.5% and 22% fats.

We examined protein levels too, but they were fairly even – 2% to 7%. The higher the better if we wish to stay satisfied. Sugars are from 12% to a high 23%.

We looked for the least number of ingredients and additives (unless to keep texture even). A scoop of ice cream in a cone is satisfying and, topped with a strawberry, raspberry or cherry, makes a seasonal, special treat.

Yum Gelato Vanilla 520ml €7.50

Yum Gelato Vanilla, €7.50. Pictures: Denis Minihane.

Milk, cream, sugar, skimmed milk powder, Madagascar vanilla bean, nothing more. Beautifully balanced creaminess with rich, natural vanilla tones. Fats 11%, sugars 17% are relatively low. First choice for two tasters if money was no object. Made in Cork. We bought in Bradleys, Cork, also from NeighbourFood website.

Score: 10

Murphy’s Rum & Raisin 500ml €8.50

Murphy's Rum and Raisin also scored 10.

This Dingle-based producer delivered our rare second top score with a low set of ingredients – milk, cream, sugar, raisins, eggs, rum, plus a stabiliser, for a rich, satisfying mouthful. Plump rum-soaked raisins punctuate the ice cream. Fats at 9.66% and sugars at 16.3% are relatively low. One scoop in a cone is enough for a fun finish to a summer meal. The lemon curd was superb too. Tops for tasters. See murphysicecream.ie for the nearest outlet.

Score: 10

Nobó fresh lemon 500ml €7.50

Nobó Fresh Lemon scored 9.

Tasters loved this ice cream with coconut milk as the dairy substitute, honey, avocado, fresh lemon juice, vanilla extract, and lemon oil – another good, short list of ingredients. An interesting choice for dairy and well as non-dairy desserts. Top choice for one taster, second for a few. 11.3% fats are average and 14.9% sugars are relatively low. We bought it in Quay Co-Op, Cork.

Score: 9

Yomega3 raspberry Greek-style frozen yoghurt 500ml €6.99

Yomega Raspberry had added Omega 3.

This name refers to yoghurt and added Omega 3, which with added Vitamin D have potentially useful health benefits. One taster liked this best of all, enjoying the texture and strong flavour of raspberry. The younger tasters liked it too. Fats 7.7% are low, sugars 18% are average. Made in Cavan by Gerry Sheridan’s Ice Cream Treats company. We bought it in SuperValu.

Score: 8.5

Dunnes Stores Simply Better dark chocolate gelato 350g €4.99

Dunnes Simply Better scored 8.75.

There was competition among chocolate ice cream producers and three made the final eight. The cream here may be Italian, but it makes a delicious ice cream paired with dark chocolate in a few forms (solid, paste, powder) and sugar in a shortlist of ingredients for a deep chocolate flavour and sumptuous mouthfeel. Sugars at 21% is high, 12% fats is relatively low.

Score: 8.75

Lidl Gelatelli Bio Ice Organic chocolate 323ml €2.49

Lidl Gelatelli Bio Ice organic had a low list of ingredients.

With a lower list of ingredients than many low-cost ice creams, tasters were impressed, particularly when they saw the price (even allowing for the smaller quantity per tub). A rich vanilla flavour with the chocolate powder, the egg used is in powder form and sugar comes as natural and as glucose – sugars 17%, fats 12%. Milkier and not as distinctively chocolatey or luxurious as others, but enjoyed in a cone.

Score: 7.75

Tesco Triple Chocolate 900ml €2.19

No plan oil in the Tesco Triple Chocolate.

Good to see no palm oil here - coconut oil is used instead. A decent 13% chocolate sauce provides swirls through milk and dark chocolate ice-creams. Sugars a high 23.3%, fats a relatively low 9.5%. Top choice for one when the price is considered, and enjoyed by all tasters. Made by Silver Pail Dairy in Fermoy, Co Cork. Good value.

Score: 8

Carte d’Or Vanilla 375g €3

Carte D'Or Vanilla scored 7.5.

Coconut fats are used instead of palm oil, along with vanilla pieces, sugar, glucose, and glucose-fructose syrup which amount to a high 22% sugars, yet the flavour is not oversweet. Instead, it delivered a decent vanilla flavour and creamy texture for serving with pies and fresh strawberries. Fats are a relatively low 7.5%. Tasters liked it.

Score: 7.5