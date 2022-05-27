Improve your health - by eating like a human

- Remove as many links from the food chain as possible. Take one step, remove a link from the food chain and move closer to the source of your food. Go to the farmers’ market rather than the grocery shop, make the sandwich bread for your kid’s lunch, take a foraging class.
- Cook from scratch. It’s not possible all the time but if you take something that you eat every day - mac and cheese, pizza, hot dogs - and learn how to make it entirely from scratch, you will have learned more about that food than you will learn from a book.
- Get rid of all industrial nut and seed oils from your diet. This is a simple step that gets difficult when you find out all the foods they are in. We have had high-quality fat in our diet for three and a half million years but only industrial nut and seed oils for a little over 100 years. High-quality fat - butter, olive oil, avocado oil - is essential.
- Understand that while plants provide fantastic nutrition, we need to treat them to make them as safe and as nourishing as possible. This is particularly important for those eating plant-based diets.
- Eat less meat, but more of the animal. I believe that the most nutrient-dense and bioavailable diet is one that includes animals in our diets. I also firmly believe that there are ways of raising, butchering, and cooking animals that can be nourishing, ethical, and sustainable, such as a nose-to-tail approach.
- Eat Like a Human: Nourishing Foods and Ancient Ways of Cooking to Revolutionise Your Health, Yellow Kite. More information at eatlikeahuman.com