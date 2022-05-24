Midweek Meals: Five family-friendly dinners that you might not have tried yet

Vegetarian enchiladas
Easy, healthy and delicious. I love making this dinner during the week
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
1 ripe avocado, peeled and cubed
a handful of mint leaves, chopped
juice of 1 lime
2 tbsp olive oil
½ red onion, finely chopped
1 courgette, sliced into strips
2 red peppers, sliced into strips
30g fajita spice mix (homemade or shop-bought)
1 garlic clove, crushed
2 tortilla wraps
60ml tomato passata
50g Cheddar, grated (optional, remove for vegan or use vegan approved option)
2 tbsp Greek yoghurt, to serve (optional, remove for vegan or use vegan approved option)
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.
Use a fork to mash the avocado, mint and lime juice in a small bowl and set aside.
Heat the olive oil in a pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for about 10 minutes, until softened.
Add the peppers, courgette, spice mix and garlic and cook for 3–5 minutes, then set aside.
Divide the avocado mixture between the two tortillas, spreading it into an even layer. Add a layer of passata, followed by a layer of peppers and courgette mixture.
Neatly roll each tortilla, then place them side by side in an ovenproof dish.
Sprinkle the Cheddar over and place in the oven.
Bake for 15–20 minutes.
Divide the enchiladas between warmed serving plates and top each one with a dollop of Greek yoghurt.
Korean fried chicken burger
This chicken burger served with cheese, lettuce and spicy apple is delicious with spicy mayo on a warm brioche bun
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Korean
Ingredients
4 chicken breasts
30ml rice wine
2 garlic cloves
1 tbsp grated fresh ginger
250g cornflour
4 brioche buns
8 potatoes
4 tbsp Mayonnaise
4 tbsp Gochujang chilli sauce
3 tbsp ketchup
1 tbsp brown sugar
50g honey
1 tbsp sesame oil
2 tbsp soy sauce
To serve:
Little gem lettuce
grated Cheddar
For the Ssamjang (optional):
80g Korean soybean paste or miso
2 tbsp gochujang
2 tbsp toasted sesame oil
1 tsp honey
1 garlic clove, grated
1 tbsp finely chopped onion
20g flaked almonds
½ apple, cored and finely chopped
Method
Flatten the chicken breasts a little. I use a rolling pin to do this, just pound them gently to make them a uniform thickness. Grate the garlic, pop it into a bowl with the rice wine and ginger. Cut the chicken breasts in half, add them to the bowl and stir to cover with the marinade. Let them marinate for about 30 minutes.
Now make the pickled cucumber. Warm 60ml rice or white wine vinegar in a small pan, add one teaspoon of sesame oil, one teaspoon of Korean red pepper flakes or ordinary chilli flakes and one tablespoon of caster sugar. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Thinly slice a cucumber, pop it into a bowl and pour over the vinegar mix.
Pop all the ingredients for the ssamjang into a food processor and blitz until smooth. This will only take a minute or two. It is optional, but it really adds something special to this dish.
Peel a few potatoes per person and cut them into two-centimetre cubes. Toss them in a little olive oil and roast in an air fryer or oven at 200ºC until golden brown. Heat one litre of sunflower oil to 180ºC. Dredge the chicken pieces one at a time in the cornflour. Carefully lower them into the hot fat, one-by-one. Do not crowd the pan, you will need to do this in batches of three pieces or so at a time. Fry them for five minutes. After five minutes, let the chicken drain on a rack over a tray or on some kitchen paper.
While the chicken is frying, toast the burger buns lightly. Make a sauce for the side serving of chicken and the potato by mixing the ketchup, two tablespoons of gochujang, two grated cloves of garlic, the soy sauce, brown sugar, honey, and sesame oil in a bowl. In another bowl, mix the mayonnaise and the last two tablespoons of gochujang. Now fry the chicken again for another two minutes. Plate up.
Put some lettuce on each bun along with some pickled cucumber. Next, put on a piece of chicken, add some of the gochujang mayo and some grated cheddar. Toss the potatoes in a little of the sauce you made earlier. Sprinkle with some toasted sesame seeds and some chopped spring onion. Serve on the side along with another piece of chicken and a little dish of the sauce.
Turkey stir fry
A super quick, easy and healthy midweek dinner option
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Thai
Ingredients
2 tbsp coconut oil
1 onion, finely sliced
1 chilli, finely chopped
4 garlic cloves, crushed
a thumb-sized length of ginger, grated
a handful of broccoli, broken into small florets
1 carrot, peeled and cut into matchsticks
1 pepper, finely sliced
400g turkey mince
3 tsp soy sauce
1 tsp fish sauce
125g brown rice
a handful of basil leaves
Method
Heat the coconut oil in a large pan over a medium-high heat.
Add the onion, chilli, garlic and ginger and stir-fry for about 3 minutes.
Add the broccoli, carrot and pepper and stir-fry for another 3 minutes.
Add the turkey mince, soy sauce and fish sauce and stir-fry for 8 minutes or until the turkey is cooked through.
Meanwhile, cook the rice according to the instructions on the package.
Spoon the cooked rice into warmed serving bowls, making a well in the centre. Spoon the stir-fry on top. Tear the basil leaves and scatter over the stir-fry. Serve without delay.
Baked haddock with breadcrumbs
Enjoy this cherry tomato, olive and breaded haddock supper for the whole family, ready in just half an hour
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 shallots, peeled and sliced
4 large potatoes, chopped
400g cherry tomatoes
70g green olives, sliced
4 fillets of haddock
100g bread crumbs
Method
Toss the potatoes, garlic, and rosemary in olive oil and seasoning. Place on a roasting tray and into a medium oven, until the potatoes are golden on the outside and cooked through.
In a separate baking tray, toss the tomatoes, shallots and olives in oil and seasoning. Season the fish and place it on top. Sprinkle with the breadcrumbs and place into an oven heated to 180°C. Bake until the fish is cooked through, which will take about 15 minutes, depending on its thickness.
Serve with the potatoes on the side and with the juice from the roasting tray.
Fast fakeaway fried rice
Ideal for days when the fridge needs a clear out, use whatever vegetables you have
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 12 mins
Total Time 17 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 onion- red/white/scallion/shallot
4 cloves garlic
1 red chilli or chilli flakes or chilli powder
200g leftover protein bits- chicken/tofu/veg/prawns
Soy sauce
Honey
1 tablespoons fish sauce or shrimp paste(optional)
200g cooked cold rice (it is truly best to use less fresh rice)
100g of empty the fridge veg- scallions, peas, cubed carrots, pak choi
1 tomato or a few cherry tomatoes
Salt and pepper
Oil for frying
Method
Fry your onions in some oil over a hot heat for a few minutes and then add your garlic and chilli.
Season the onions, garlic and chilli with some salt. Fry for a further 3-4 minutes.
Now add in your strips of chicken/tofu/veg/prawns and fry for at least 5 more minutes or until a little golden. If raw, be sure to cool them through.
In a little dish, you can mix up your soy sauce, honey, and fish sauce or shrimp paste.
Add your rice, any extra veg, tomato and your sauce to the pan. Stir it all together and fry for another minute or two until everything is cooked and piping hot. Taste and add seasoning as desired.
Serve with a freshly fried crispy egg.
