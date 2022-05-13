Wine with Leslie: Taste some Tuscan sunshine with Italian wines

I miss Italy and I'm sure you do too. If you are not going to get there this summer than SuperValu has come to the rescue with an Italian sale which begins Thursday, May 19, and runs into the middle of June. Their own Italian range is on sale and they have some very nice guest wines on special. Italy represents around 14% of SuperValu’s wine sales but much of that is inexpensive Pinot Grigio and Frizzante Prosecco. This sale gives you the chance to try some of Italy’s classic wines at very fair prices.

I’ve chosen to feature wines from my two favourite wine regions — Piedmont and Tuscany. I am fond of the Veneto also and there are a couple of bargains from that region on offer also: SuperValu’s Amarone is reduced to under €17 from €25 and there is also a fruity Corvina based red for just €12 — Corvina being the main quality grape used in Amarone and Valpolicella.

Tuscany looms large in the Italian and world consciousness and in some ways typifies what comes to mind when we think of Italy. The Italian language is effectively the Tuscan dialect and it is difficult to not think of the great cities of the region such as Florence, Pisa and Siena. The Renaissance reached its apogee in Tuscany and the rolling Tuscan hills are most people’s idea of the Italian countryside. Chianti might be the most famous wine from the region but purists will often look to the villages of Montepulciano and Montalcino where the wines are a little more lush.

The same Sangiovese red grape is used for all Tuscany’s great red wine regions but in Montalcino it is the Sangiovese Grosso clone which makes more powerful and longer-lived wines. Brunello di Montalcino is made from grapes grown on the hillsides around the village of Montalcino with younger vines used for Rosso di Montalcino which requires less ageing. Similarly, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano has a junior ranking in Rosso di Montepulciano which is always less expensive and has a similar earthy ripe character that is closer to Brunello than to the lighter wines of Chianti.

Also, I'm recommending the Ricossa Barolo from the 2017 vintage which seems richer and fuller than previous vintages I’ve tried. And for fun, I include a lively Vermentino and a frothy slightly sweet Moscato d’Asti — wines to be drunk in the sunshine or in the latter case with strawberries and cannoli.

Wine Under €15

Cortezza Vermentino IGP Toscana, Italy — €10

Stockist: SuperValu

From low yielding vines grown in coastal Tuscany not far from the Tyrrhenian Sea with Sardinia in the distance. Vermentino is almost always a lively grape and this is a solid example for the price (reduced from €15): herbal, floral and citrus aromas with zesty ripe fruits on the palate and lemony acidity on the finish.

Perfect as an aperitif or perhaps with a bowl of mussels or seafood.

Acquesi Asti Spumante, Piedmont, Italy — €12

Stockist: SuperValu

It is an age since I mentioned an Asti Spumante, the fun frothy floral sparkling wine from Piedmont. This is made with muscat and at 7% ABV still retains a good dollop of residual sugar so this will work best on its own or with pastries like cannoli — or better still with ripe strawberries.

Peach, honey, rose petal and citrus aromas, lively mousse with pleasing fruity freshness thanks to the fizz. Serve well chilled.

Cortezza Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2017, Tuscany, Italy — €15

Stockist: SuperValu

The Sangiovese-based wines from the village of Montepulciano should not be confused with wines from the Montepulciano grape grown in Abruzzi.

This is an ancient and noble Tuscan wine region and is once again based on Sangiovese: dark garnet but with a brick edge thanks to some bottle age, aromas of dark cherry and prune, ripe and almost luscious on the palate with pleasing liquorice and dark chocolate notes.

Wine Over €15

Banfi Rosso di Montalcino 2019, Tuscany, Italy — €18

Stockist: SuperValu

Rosso di Montalcino is lighter and released earlier than its big brother Brunello di Montalcino but both are made from Sangiovese ‘Grosso’ on the same terroir. This is a very solid example at a great price (reduced from €28): fragrant berry fruits with a touch of sweet tobacco — textured and layered with sultry red and dark fruits and balancing acidity and structure and a pleasing lingering bitter cherry note.

Banfi Belnero Toscana 2017, IGT Toscana, Italy — €20

Stockist: SuperValu

This is reduced from €30 and is a chance to try Banfi’s nod towards the Super Tuscan style of wine. A blend of Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot with fermentation in Stainless Steel and Oak hybrid tanks and further barrique ageing.

This is big and bold with noticeable (French) oak behind the ripe plums and blackcurrant jam — plush and juicy with soft dark fruits and good concentration.

Ricossa Barolo 2017, Piedmont, Italy — €16.70

Stockist: SuperValu

Ricossa Barolo is part of the core range at SuperValu but usually costs €25. Under €30 I generally recommend you look for Nebbiolo from Langhe rather than risk a Barolo but Ricossa has always impressed at its price point.

This has perfumed red fruits and hints of earth and cold tea with a crunchy fruit-driven palate and balancing acidity and structure. Perfect for wild mushroom risotto or pasta.

Beer of the Week

Lough Gill Andersons Irish Red Ale, 4% ABV, 440ml — €3

Stockists: Castle Tralee, McHughs, Wine Centre, Egans, Independents, Craftbeersdelivered.com, Loughgillbrewery.com

Lough Gill was the winner of the Irish Craft Brewers ‘Beer of the Year 2022’ earlier this year for their ‘Spear’ Imperial Oatmeal Stout — at 13% abv it might be a little rich for this time of year but it is a very fine sipping stout and a fine match for chocolate mousse I discovered. For more visit ICBI.ie/beer-of-the-year

Lough Gill Irish Red Ale pours a gorgeous copper colour with a light fluffy head. Malty dark fruit aromas with caramel and toasty roasted barley flavours on the palate and a nice kick of hops on the finish.