Colm O'Gorman: My step-by-step guide to making perfect Chinese potsticker dumplings

Summer is finally on the way. Time for long lazy days in the garden and dinner outside. Maybe also time to have a few friends and neighbours over? I am looking forward to a much more social summer this year and seeing friends and family whom I have not been able to spend time with over the past few years.

Planning a bigger get together can be a bit daunting and feeding everyone can be a challenge though. As much as I love cooking for people, I do not want to spend all my time alone in the kitchen while everyone else is outside enjoying the weather and each other’s company. So, I will plan food that I can prepare well in advance and then cook in minutes.