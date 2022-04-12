Easter recipes: eight easy main courses that are not roast lamb

Method

Separate out the chard leaves from the stems. Cut the stems into ½ inch pieces. Heat the butter in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat with a drizzle of olive oil.

Add the chard stems to the pan and cook for 6-8 minutes until softened.

Add the chopped garlic and chard leaves, allowing the leaves to wilt a little.

After two minutes add around 80ml of water, cover and leave it to bubble away for another couple of minutes until the chard leaves have completely wilted down. Uncover, take off the heat and stir in the chopped rosemary.

Decant into a bowl and leave to cool. Boil the potatoes until just undercooked. Leave to cool and then slice into thick discs.

To make the pastry, measure the flour into a large mixing bowl and add a pinch of sea salt.

Cut the butter into small cubes and add to the bowl. Using your fingers, rub the butter into the flour until you get a sort of fine crumble.

Add 1 beaten egg and mix together until you get a smooth dough, you may need to add a splash of cold water if it is too dry.

Pat the dough into a thick disk, cover it in baking paper and place it in the fridge for around 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 200°C.

Roll out the pastry on a floured surface, or on a large piece of baking parchment. You want the pastry to be roughly round and be relatively thin.

Transfer the pastry to a large lined baking tray. Drain the chard mixture of any excess liquid and place it in the middle of the pastry. Place the potato discs on top and season with sea salt and black pepper.

Sprinkle the grated cheddar cheese over it and then fold up the edges so that you cover the outer perimeter of the filling, leaving an opening in the middle. Brush the pastry with the remaining beaten egg.