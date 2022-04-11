Easter baking: eight easy bakes to make with the kids during the holidays

Easter egg nests
These delightful Easter treats with a crumbly chocolate nest and eggs are perfect for kids to make
Servings12
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
240g self-raising flour
120g caster sugar
120ml milk
1 egg
4 tbsp drinking chocolate powder
120g butter, melted
To decorate:
50g milk chocolate, broken into small, even pieces
200g icing sugar
2½ tbsp cocoa powder
100g butter, softened
1 tbsp milk
2 crumbly chocolate bars such as a Flake, broken up
small coloured eggs
Method
Preheat your oven to 200°C and pop 12 bun cases into a bun tin.
Mix the flour and sugar together. Stir in the milk and egg until combined. Stir in the drinking chocolate then the melted butter. Scoop the batter into the prepared tin.
Bake for 20 minutes until baked through. Allow to cool completely on a wire rack.
Melt the chocolate in a heatproof dish above some boiling water, making sure not to let the steam into the chocolate. Set it aside.
Whip the sugar, cocoa powder, and butter until fluffy. Whisk in the melted chocolate and the milk.
Spread some icing onto the top of each bun and use this to stick the crumbly chocolate and eggs onto.
Easter bunny cookies
Get the kids involved in the kitchen to create these festive Easter treats with white icing
Servings20
Preparation Time 1 hours 15 mins
Cooking Time 7 mins
Total Time 1 hours 22 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
100g butter, chilled and cubed
100g caster sugar
1 small egg, lightly beaten
½ tbsp lemon juice
zest of 1 lemon
1 tsp vanilla essence
250g plain flour
1 level tsp baking powder
For the icing:
110g icing sugar
½ egg white
1 tsp lemon juice
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a baking tray with parchment.
Beat the butter and sugar in the machine until fluffy.
Mix the egg, lemon juice, zest, and vanilla extract together and gently add it to the creamed butter and sugar and combine.
Mix the flour with the baking powder and combine them with the rest of the ingredients.
When the dough begins to come together, take it out of the machine and knead it lightly into a ball. Wrap it in cling film and leave in the fridge for an hour.
On a lightly floured surface roll the pastry to about three millimeters in thickness. Cut with a bunny cookie cutter and lay flat on a lined baking tray.
Bake the biscuits for 7-8 minutes, or until they are nicely golden.
Whisk the egg white and icing sugar together until smooth. Add the lemon juice to loosen the icing.
Decorate each cookie with a blob of the white icing for the bunny’s tail. Dry the biscuits in the warm place to set the icing, a still warm oven or near your oven. Tie a ribbon around the bunny’s neck if you wish.
Coconut Easter buns
These light coconut buns are easy to make and an ideal recipe for eager young bakers to try this Easter
Servings12
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
For the buns:
225g butter, softened
210g golden caster sugar
4 eggs, lightly whisked
225g self-raising flour
20g desiccated coconut
For the icing:
100ml thick coconut milk
40g icing sugar
20g desiccated coconut
Method
Pre heat the oven to 180°C and line a bun tin with 12 paper cases.
Whip the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
Slowly add in the eggs, adding a few spoons of flour as you do, to stop the mixture curdling. Add the rest of the flour and the coconut and combine everything well.
Scoop the mixture into your paper cases and bake for about 15 minutes until baked through and nicely risen. Place onto a wire rack to cool once you can handle them.
To make the icing, whip the thick coconut milk and sugar and add in the desiccated coconut. When your buns have cooled completely, ice them and decorate them as you wish with little eggs or other Easter decorations.
Easter tea ring
For a light, tempting Easter treat filled with sultanas, raisins and mixed peel, incorporated in a fluffy crumb
Servings8
Preparation Time 1 hours 30 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 1 hours 55 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
50g butter
75g caster sugar
50g raisins
50g sultanas
50g mixed peel
1 tsp ground cinnamon (optional)
For the basic yeast bun dough:
50g fresh yeast
900g baker’s or strong flour
75g caster sugar
pinch of salt
175g butter
2 eggs, whisked
300-450ml water at blood heat
For the decoration:
6 tbsp icing sugar
glacé Icing
25g flaked almonds
50g cherries
50g angelica, cut into diamonds
Method
To make the bun dough, rub in the butter and then add the whisked eggs. Add the yeast mixture and enough additional water to make a fairly soft dough. Cover and leave to rest for 10 minutes.
Turn out onto a floured board. Knead well, about 5–10 minutes, until the dough becomes firm and springy. It should bounce back when pressed with a finger.
Put into a deep Pyrex bowl, cover with clingfilm and leave to rise until it doubles in size.
Punch down to knock out the air and redistribute the yeast back in contact with the dough. Knead well for 2–3 minutes. Leave to rest for a further 5 minutes, then use and shape as desired.
To make the cake (instead of cutting the buns) curl the dough around into a ring.
Pinch the ends tightly together. Lift carefully onto a lined baking tray.
Cut two-thirds of the way through the ring at 2.5cm intervals with a scissors or knife.
Twist each cut slightly to expose more filling. Cover with a tea-towel and leave to prove for 15–20 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 200°C. Then bake until golden brown, for about 25 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack.
Meanwhile, make the glacé icing: mix the icing sugar with enough boiling water (about 2 tablespoons) to make a thickish icing and spread over the top of the Easter ring while it is still warm.
Decorate with the nuts, cherries and diamonds of angelica. Serve while still warm.
Chocolate pretzel nests
Easter cupcakes with a deliciously crunchy top
Servings12
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
For the buns:
225g soft butter
220g golden caster sugar
210g self-raising flour
1 tsp vanilla
15g cocoa powder
For the chocolate pretzel nests:
100g dark chocolate, broken into small even-sized pieces
45g thin salted pretzels, broken into sticks
For the buttercream:
75g soft butter
100g icing sugar
50g cocoa powder
1 tsp vanilla
1 tbsp milk
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and place bun cases into a 12-hole bun tin.
Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, slowly add in the eggs. Add the flour, vanilla and cocoa and combine well making sure to scrape the sides.
Spoon the mixture between the bun cases and bake for about 15 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack to cool completely.
To make the pretzel nests: melt the chocolate in a heatproof dish over a saucepan of boiling water. Remove the chocolate from the heat and stir in the pretzels making sure to coat them all. Grease a bun tin with some melted butter or oil. Scoop the chocolate mixture between the holes in the bun tin and spread it out so that it rises around the side of each hole. Allow to cool then place into the fridge to firm up. You can gently pry them out once they have solidified. This step can be done ahead of time and the nests stored for a few days until you are ready for them.
To make the icing: whip the butter, cocoa and sugar in a large bowl until very soft, pale and fluffy. Add the vanilla and milk and continue beating until combined. Spread the butter cream on the cooled buns and sit a pretzel nest on top of each one. Fill the nests with eggs if you wish.
Easter butter cookies
These biscuits can be made into any shape you fancy — bunnies, Easter eggs…
Servings70
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine German
Ingredients
400g (14oz) soft butter
200g (7oz) sugar
5 egg yolks — save the egg whites for macaroons
500g (18oz) plain white flour
For the glaze:
1 egg yolk
2 teaspoons cream
sprinkles
Method
Line some baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a bowl, cream the butter, sugar and egg yolks. Beat until light and fluffy. Sieve and stir in the flour, turn out onto a board and knead the mixture until it comes together. Rest for 30 minutes in a fridge to firm up.
Mix the egg yolk and cream together for the glaze.
Preheat the oven to 160˚C/325˚F/Gas Mark 3.
Roll out the dough into scant 5mm (1/4 inch) approx. thick and stamp out into Easter shapes — bunnies etc.
Brush the top with glaze and scatter with sprinkles. Put on a baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes approx. making sure to keep an eye on them. Cool on a wire rack.
Zesty Easter Bundt cake
The ridges and patterns of your Bundt tin are perfect for drizzling icing and decorating this light, citrus cake with chocolate eggs
Servings12
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 50 mins
Total Time 1 hours 5 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
For the cake:
250g butter, softened
zest of 2 oranges
zest of 2 limes
zest of 1 lemon
300g golden caster sugar
4 eggs, lightly beaten
225g self-raising flour
75g plain flour
170ml orange juice
For the icing:
80g icing sugar
3 tsp lemon juice
Method
Preheat the oven to 170°C and grease and flour your Bundt tin (about 2lb in size), or line an 8-inch round tin with parchment.
Beat the butter, zest and sugar together until light and fluffy.
Slowly add in the eggs until combined. You can use a spatula to get all of the butter mixture from the sides of the bowl to make sure everything is mixed together.
Add in the flours and the juice until combined.
Scoop the mixture into your prepared tin and bake for about 50 minutes if using a Bundt tin or nearer an hour with a round cake tin. A skewer should come out clean once the cake is ready. Allow to cool in the tin for about 10 minutes, then gently turn the cake onto a wire rack to cool completely.
To make the icing, mix the icing sugar and lemon juice together until pourable but not so runny that it all comes off the cake straight away. Once the cake has cooled, ice it and decorate.
Irish oat cookies
Combining your choice of nuts and dried fruit, these buttery oat biscuits are a delicious lunchbox or picnic treat
Servings10
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
250g butter, softened
130g light brown sugar
150g self-raising flour
225g porridge oats
250g chopped nuts or dried fruit, or a combination of both
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a large, flat baking tray with parchment.
Beat butter and sugar until fluffy. Stir in the flour and oats and mix well. Add the nuts and mix again.
Roll into a log shape, wrap in parchment and refrigerate. The log can be easily sliced with a warm knife to the size you want, you should get about ten large cookies.
Bake them for 15-20 minutes until they are turning golden. Allow to cool on a wire rack.