Easter baking: eight easy bakes to make with the kids during the holidays

To make the pretzel nests: melt the chocolate in a heatproof dish over a saucepan of boiling water. Remove the chocolate from the heat and stir in the pretzels making sure to coat them all. Grease a bun tin with some melted butter or oil. Scoop the chocolate mixture between the holes in the bun tin and spread it out so that it rises around the side of each hole. Allow to cool then place into the fridge to firm up. You can gently pry them out once they have solidified. This step can be done ahead of time and the nests stored for a few days until you are ready for them.