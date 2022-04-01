Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: My recipe for crispy pork with a miso caramel and chilli sauce

I dreamed this sauce up late one Saturday night when I was thinking of new chicken wing recipes, and it is great with chicken wings, but equally wonderful with pork belly. The sauce from my Korean Crispy Chicken Wings which was the first in this air fryer series would be wonderful with these crispy belly pork bites as well. That recipe is available on ieFood along with all of the recipes in my air fryer series.

On first glance, this might seem like a complicated dish, but it really is quite simple. You do need to dry out the pork belly a little overnight in the fridge and make a dark caramel syrup, but you do both in advance and then cooking the pork and making the sauce is very easy. The crackling is the star of this dish so make sure you get pork belly with the skin still on. You will likely have to go to your local butcher for this as the supermarkets generally only stock skinless pork belly. Ask your butcher to cut the pork belly into strips about two centimetres thick.