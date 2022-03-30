With disposable coffee cups due to receive a price hike, here are seven of the best keep cups

We may have packed our travel cups away when the pandemic arrived, but a new 29c levy on disposable coffee cups will encourage us all to bring them out from their pandemic hibernation. If you are in the market for a new keep cup, here are some of the best ones on sale now.

For style and substance, consider the Carry Cup from Uberstar. This ceramic travel mug is wrapped in a thick silicone sleeve to keep your drink hot and mind your fingers. It's dishwasher safe, spill-proof and looks absolutely gorgeous to boot. €23.99 at wildatlanticliving.com

The Keepcup is a classic for a reason. Made from durable, tempered glass, with a press-fit sipper lid and a silicone band to make sure that you don't burn yourself, this is a gorgeous vessel to drink from - whether you're on the go or not. Moonlight Keepcup from €20 at keepcup.com

Monkey cups are Irish-designed glass coffee cups with a sizable silicone covering that looks fantastic and keeps your drink warmer for longer. Their range comes in a kaleidoscope of colours with something to suit everyone. €25 at

monkeycups.ie

For those of us who like to be prepared for anything, the Stojo cup is the carry cup of note. Collapsable so that it fits in a bag and can be whipped out at a moment's notice, this clever silicone cup is dishwasher safe and completely brilliant. €15 at faerly.ie

Multi-purpose drinking vessels are all the rage and Klean Kanteen's tumbler's keep drinks hot for two hours and iced for up to ten thanks to vacuum insulation. €20 at littlegreenshop.ie

Designed in Ireland, and made from recycled and recyclable materials, Mother cups are made from double-insulated steel with a plastic lid, will keep coffee warm for up to three hours — and one tree is planted for every cup sold. Green panther cup €35 at motherreusables.com

Enjoy coffee while helping someone else. Coffee with a cause cup is a limited edition charity range run by Irish company Edamame. The motivation behind this project is environmental and social responsibility and the idea is to involve the community, artists and charities to collaborate. This cup is called "Love" and is designed by a 7-year-old Una, in support of CMRF Crumlin Children's hospital. €14.95 at edamameeco.com