World Coffee Day: 5 ways to brew a cup of coffee that's good for the environment

1. Switch to greener pods

Our addiction to single-shot coffee is in no sign of tapering off. In August of 2021, Nespresso reported an increase in sales of

14.3%, showing that we continue to be addicted to our little coffee pods. There are lots of ways that we can adjust our pod usage to be more sustainable.

Sealpod reusable pods are compatible with Nespresso and Dolce Gusto machines and are sturdy, easy to use and crucially, easy to clean.

You can get a classic edition Nespresso pack containing two steel capsules, 120 lids, two fresh covers, a scoop and a tamper for €34.90 at theacornbrew.ie.

2. Save energy with a pour-over

If you want to cut down on your energy consumption then a pour-over coffee is the one for you. Chemex is undoubtedly the sexiest piece of equipment on the market for this kind of coffee, a glass vial with a ballooned bottom just begging to be Instagrammed.

It is vintage too — the Chemex was designed in 1941 when German chemist, Peter J Schlumbohm invented it. Chemex requires a filter, so to be extra environmentally aware, invest in reusable filters.

Chemex start at €53.50 at velocoffee.ie, and you'll find reusable filters at zerowastemarketplace.ie.

3. Choose the right coffee

Look for a rainforest-certified coffee brand when you are choosing your grinds. Irish company Imbibe coffee roasters

donate 1% of their turnover to Women’s Aid, 1% to projects at their coffee’s origin and a further 1% is shared among their staff. They operate a zero-waste delivery option, delivering your coffee in 5-kilo cans, collect and clean them when you’re done and leave you with new ones.

You can join their coffee club or order speciality beans at imbibe.ie.

4. Use a keep cup

If you are buying coffee every day, it makes sense to have a keep cup on hand. I have not been able to find one better than the original KeepCup Brew, though favour a silicone band over a cork one for longevity.

You can get the KeepCup 12oz in Willow atreuzi.ie for €19.

5. Reuse your coffee grounds

Coffee grounds contain nitrogen as well as some potassium and phosphorus, making them a wonderful plant fertiliser. You can mix your coffee grounds with compost and use it as mulch or pour your coffee grounds directly onto soil for a slow-release fertiliser.