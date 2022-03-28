Midweek Meals: Five new family dinners with chicken breasts that are quick to prepare

Chicken a la king
I feel I have perfected this old-school recipe to give a warming creamy sauce and added the beautiful fragrant basil to make it pop and feel fresh and new.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 29 mins
Total Time 39 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
3-4 chicken breasts, cubes or strips
1-2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons butter
200g mushrooms, sliced
1 red pepper, sliced
Sea-salt and black pepper
50ml sherry
2 tablespoons flour
300ml milk 300ml chicken stock
100g peas
Small bunch basil
Method
In a large frying pan or casserole dish, begin to fry your chicken breast in the olive oil on a high heat. Season with some salt and sear it on each side for 2 minutes. Try and get a little bit of colour on the outside of the chicken.
Once the chicken is sealed remove it from the pan. Leave the pan on the heat but bring down the temperature to medium. Add in your butter and fry your mushrooms for 2-3 minutes until brown.
Now add in your peppers and fry those for a few minutes. Season the vegetables with sea salt and black pepper. Now pour in your sherry and let the alcohol cook off for 1 minute, scraping down the edges as you go. Sprinkle over your flour and mix well. Slowly pour in the milk and keep stirring and then the chicken stock. Stir it all very well so the flour is not in clumps. Add in your chicken and bring to the boil.
Reduce to a simmer and add in your peas and cream. Serve over rice or pasta and garnish with the basil.
Korean-style popcorn chicken
My popcorn chicken is a perfect snack in front of the TV on a Friday night, but if you want to make a meal of it, serve it with some plain boiled white rice and steamed green vegetables
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Korean
Ingredients
500g boneless, skinless chicken thigh and/or breast fillets
30ml rice wine or sherry
2 cloves garlic
1 tbsp grated fresh ginger
Fresh ground black pepper
1 tbsp soy sauce
150g potato flour
To fry the chicken:
1 litre sunflower oil
For the sauce:
2 tbsp Gochujang chilli sauce
3 tbsp ketchup
1 tbsp brown sugar
1 clove garlic
50g honey
1 tbsp sesame oil
2 tbsp soy sauce
To serve:
Chopped spring onion
Some toasted sesame seeds
Method
Grate two cloves of garlic into a mixing bowl. Add the grated ginger, rice wine and a good grind of black pepper. Mix well to combine. Cut the chicken into two to three centimetre sized chunks, add to the bowl and stir well to coat the chicken. Let the meat marinade for about thirty minutes.
While the chicken is marinading, make your sauce. Grate the garlic, pop it into another bowl along with all the other ingredients and whisk it all together. Set it aside for now. Toast a few tablespoons of sesame seeds in a dry pan until the are golden brown. Once they are ready, take them off the heat, pop them into a bowl and set aside until you are ready to serve.
When your chicken has marinated for at least thirty minutes, heat the sunflower oil to 180c in a large saucepan or wok. Place a wire rack over a baking tray or line it with kitchen paper. Put the potato flour or cornflour onto a wide plate or pasta bowl. Dredge the chicken pieces a few at a time in the flour. Carefully lower them into the hot fat, again, a few at a time. Do not crowd the pan, you will need to fry the chicken in batches, about three batches should be enough to cook it all. Fry the chicken for three minutes, then use a slotted spoon to carefully remove it from the pan. Place them on the wire rack or kitchen paper to drain as you give the rest of the chicken its first fry.
Check the temperature of the oil between batches as it can cool down a fair bit as it cooks the chicken. Make sure to bring the temperature back up to 180°C before your fry another batch. This is crucial if you want crispy chicken. When all the chicken has had its first fry, and you have let the last batch drain for about five minutes, you can give the chicken its final fry. If you are using a decent-sized pan you should be able to finish frying it all at the same time this time. Again, make sure the oil is at 180°C before you put the chicken in. Fry it for no more than another two minutes until it is golden and crispy. Remove it from the pan and let it drain on your wire rack or some fresh kitchen paper for just a few minutes.
Wash and thinly slice a few spring onions. Warm your sauce through. Put the hot popcorn chicken in a big bowl, pour over the warm sauce and toss the crispy chicken to coat it well. Serve the chicken straight away in warm bowls, with some spring onion and toasted sesame seeds scattered over the top.
Marmalade chicken and broccoli
You could change up the vegetables in this tasty stir-fry depending on what you have in the fridge. French beans would work very well, as would sliced mixed coloured peppers, or try sugar snap peas and baby sweetcorn together
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
350g (12oz) jasmine rice
600ml (1 pint) of boiling water
400g (14oz) stir-fry chicken strips
2 garlic cloves, finely grated
1 x 2.5cm (1in) piece of fresh root ginger, peeled and finely grated
1 tbsp soy sauce
2 tbsp rapeseed oil
200g (7oz) tenderstem broccoli
175g (6oz) fine cut marmalade
handful of fresh coriander leaves
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Rinse the rice until the water runs clear. Place in a pan with the boiling water and a pinch of salt. Bring to the boil, then cover and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 15 minutes, until tender. Fluff up with a fork.
Meanwhile, put the chicken strips, garlic and ginger into a bowl. Add the soy sauce and stir to combine. Set aside for 20 minutes to marinate if time allows or up to two days in the fridge.
Heat a wok or large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add the oil and swirl it up the edges. Add the chicken and stir-fry for 3–4 minutes, until lightly golden.
Add the broccoli and sprinkle over 2 tablespoons of water. Steam-fry for 1–2 minutes, then add the marmalade and 2 more tablespoons of water and stir-fry for 2 minutes, until tender and nicely glazed. Serve with the rice and coriander.
From Learn To Cook with Neven by Neven Maguire, Gill Books
Chicken parmigiana
How to make chicken parmigiana worthy of The Sopranos
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
4 chicken breasts, sliced through the middle and flattened
150g panko breadcrumbs
100g Parmesan, finely grated
3 eggs beaten
200g flour
100ml olive oil
For the sauce:
2 tbsp olive oil
3 cloves garlic, crushed
600ml passata
1 onion
1 tsp butter
Salt, pepper, sugar, to taste
For the parmiagana:
2 balls of mozzarella, sliced
Basil or parsley, chopped (optional)
Method
First, make the sauce.
Add the olive oil and garlic to a cold saucepan. Turn on the heat to medium and as soon as the garlic starts to sizzle, pour in the passata.
Cut your onion in half and add to the sauce along with the butter. Cover, turn to low and simmer for twenty minutes.
Taste, check for seasoning and add salt, pepper and a pinch of sugar. Remove the onion.
While your sauce is cooking, set up a breading station by pouring your breadcrumbs and cheese onto a plate, your flour onto another plate and your beaten eggs onto a third plate.
Dip your chicken first in the flour, then in the egg and finally in the breadcrumbs. Place onto a wire rack and place into the fridge for ten minutes.
Heat the olive oil in a heavy-based frying pan and heat to medium. Fry the chicken for seven to eight minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden and cooked through. Leave to rest on the wire rack.
Preheat your grill
In an oven-proof dish place the chicken in a single layer. Spoon over the tomato sauce and top with the cheese. Grill for around eight minutes, or until the cheese is golden and bubbling. Serve with a green salad.
Coconut and basil chicken
This quick coconut and basil chicken is the perfect midweek dinner
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 17 mins
Total Time 27 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Thai
Ingredients
2 tbsp olive oil
4 shallots, finely sliced
2 leeks, trimmed and finely sliced
1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped (optional if cooking for kids)
2 skinless chicken breast fillets, cubed
1 tbsp fish sauce
1 tsp agave syrup
handful of basil leaves, torn
300ml coconut milk
brown or basmati rice, to serve
Method
Heat the olive oil in a large pan over a medium heat.
Add the shallots, leeks, and chilli and cook for about 10 minutes. If the pan gets too dry, add a dash of water.
Add the chicken and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring often.
Add the fish sauce, agave syrup, basil and coconut milk to the chicken in the pan. Stir well and cook for 2–3 minutes.
Serve piping hot in warmed serving bowls along with some brown or basmati rice.