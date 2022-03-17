How to make quick, healthy and easy family dinners from Joe Wicks' new cookbook 

“Some people think, ‘If I exercise, I can eat what I want, it won’t make a difference’, but it does really make a difference. If you’re exercising, but you’re putting really heavily processed or junk food in your body, then you’re going to find it hard to feel that energy and happiness you get from a healthy diet.”

Joe Wicks is talking about the motivation for his new cookbook Feel Good Food, which highlights the link between diet and mood.