Nigella is praising Dublin coddle, but here’s how to make Cork delicacy tripe and onions

Twitter is aflame with people sharing their family recipe for coddle with Nigella Lawson, but this Cork speciality is seriously delicious 
Tripe is the key ingredient in one of Cork's most famous dishes.

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 09:51

Nigella Lawson continues her celebration of cookery in Ireland this week, with a nod to coddle, the Dublin dish made from sausages and potatoes. No sooner had she shared the recipe for Georgina Campbell's Coddle, which comes with a crispy top, than people began to argue over what makes a coddle a coddle. 

Gaz Smith from Michael's restaurant in Dublin tweeted the superstar, cautioning "bold move entering coddle Twitter," and he was right as floods of Dublin folk weighed in with their own recipe for the speciality. 

In Cork, we do not swim in coddled waters, but we do have our own special dish to rival it: tripe and onions. Here's how to make it as Darina Allen does. 

Tripe and onions

recipe by:Darina Allen

This recipe was given to me by Michael Ryan of Isaacs Restaurant in Cork, for my book on Traditional Irish Cooking. This was how his father cooked tripe and onions.

Tripe and onions

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

60 mins

Total Time

1 hours 5 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 1 lb (450g) tripe

  • 1 small onion, peeled and sliced

  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

  • Cold milk - sufficient to cover

  • 50g roux (50g melted butter mixed with 50g plain flour)

Method

  1. Put the tripe into a saucepan with a quarter cupful of water, with the lid on, place on the hob for 8-10 minutes approx.

  2. Discard the liquor in the pot, add the sliced onion and cover with cold milk. Simmer gently for 1 hour approx. until the tripe is tender.

  3. Strain off the milk, thicken with roux, season with salt and pepper. Pour the milk back into the saucepan with the tripe, heat through. Check seasoning, it will take quite a bit of pepper. Serve on a slice of buttered white bread.

