Nigella is praising Dublin coddle, but here’s how to make Cork delicacy tripe and onions

Nigella Lawson continues her celebration of cookery in Ireland this week, with a nod to coddle, the Dublin dish made from sausages and potatoes. No sooner had she shared the recipe for Georgina Campbell's Coddle, which comes with a crispy top, than people began to argue over what makes a coddle a coddle.
That’s a coddle with serious notions !— Amanda Lynch (@alwaysgivingout) March 16, 2022
Gaz Smith from's restaurant in tweeted the superstar, cautioning "bold move entering coddle Twitter," and he was right as floods of Dublin folk weighed in with their own recipe for the speciality.
In Cork, we do not swim in coddled waters, but we do have our own special dish to rival it: tripe and onions. Here's how to make it asdoes.
Tripe and onions
This recipe was given to me by Michael Ryan of Isaacs Restaurant in Cork, for my book on Traditional Irish Cooking. This was how his father cooked tripe and onions.
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 5 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
1 lb (450g) tripe
1 small onion, peeled and sliced
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Cold milk - sufficient to cover
50g roux (50g melted butter mixed with 50g plain flour)
Method
Put the tripe into a saucepan with a quarter cupful of water, with the lid on, place on the hob for 8-10 minutes approx.
Discard the liquor in the pot, add the sliced onion and cover with cold milk. Simmer gently for 1 hour approx. until the tripe is tender.
Strain off the milk, thicken with roux, season with salt and pepper. Pour the milk back into the saucepan with the tripe, heat through. Check seasoning, it will take quite a bit of pepper. Serve on a slice of buttered white bread.