Nigella is praising Dublin coddle, but here’s how to make Cork delicacy tripe and onions

Nigella Lawson continues her celebration of cookery in Ireland this week, with a nod to coddle, the Dublin dish made from sausages and potatoes. No sooner had she shared the recipe for Georgina Campbell's Coddle, which comes with a crispy top, than people began to argue over what makes a coddle a coddle.

Gaz Smith from Michael's restaurant in Dublin tweeted the superstar, cautioning "bold move entering coddle Twitter," and he was right as floods of Dublin folk weighed in with their own recipe for the speciality.

In Cork, we do not swim in coddled waters, but we do have our own special dish to rival it: tripe and onions. Here's how to make it as Darina Allen does.