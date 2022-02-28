Flippin' great: A gluten-free recipe that lets everyone in on the Pancake Tuesday fun

Simple Traditional-Style Pancake Batter (Gluten-Free)
While pancakes are a joy for many of us - especially on Pancake Tuesday - the flour that is usually used to make them contains gluten, which can cause abdominal pain, bloating, recurring mouth ulcers, weight loss, and digestive issues in coeliacs.
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine European
Ingredients
250g gluten free flour, or gluten free white bread mix
Pinch of salt
1 large egg
400ml milk
Butter for frying
Method
Combine all dry ingredients in bowl.
Add egg and milk and beat until batter is smooth with no lumps.
Let the batter stand for 10 minutes.
Heat a little butter on the pan and use a soup ladle to drop the batter onto the pan.
When the mixture is puffed and bubbling on top, turn and cook on other side.
Homemade Gluten-Free Chocolate Spread
This home-made Nutella-like spread, using gluten-free milk chocolate, is perfect for all sorts of gluten-free desserts, sandwiches... or even eating out of the tub.
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine European
Ingredients
110g unsalted butter, softened
120g hazelnuts
175g dark chocolate, chopped into small pieces (or use chocolate nibs/discs)
50g of gluten free milk chocolate chopped (or use chocolate nibs/discs)
1 x 400g tin of sweetened condensed milk
Pinch of salt
1 tbsp boiling water
Method
Preheat the oven to 170°C.
In a non-stick pan melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add the hazelnuts and cook over moderate heat until just beginning to brown.
Transfer the nuts onto a - stick baking sheet and roast the nuts for about 5 minutes.
Transfer the nuts onto a clean tea towel and rub off the skins from the nuts in the towel. Take care while doing this as the nuts are hot. Then allow to cool slightly.
In a food processor, mix the hazelnuts with both chocolates and blend until the nuts are finely chopped and the chocolate just begins to melt, this takes about 3 to 4 minutes
In a small stainless-steel saucepan, heat the condensed milk with the salt until warm.
With the food processor running, add the warm condensed milk and blend until it is completely mixed.
Add the remaining butter and blend until smooth.
Add the boiling water and blend until creamy.
Spread will hold for two weeks in the fridge - leave out at room temperature to use.
- For more recipes and information on Coeliac Disease, head to coeliac.ie