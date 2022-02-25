Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: How to make crispy chicken wings in your air fryer

Air fryers are having a bit of a moment of late. Hardly a week goes by without someone asking me via social media for my advice about them. Are they any good, what can you cook with them, that sort of thing. As someone who is careful not to rush to adopt the latest kitchen gadget, for reasons of both cost and kitchen space, I was initially reluctant to invest in one myself.

My discovery of Korean Fried Chicken made me take the plunge into the land of air fryers about eighteen months ago. I had developed a recipe for it, which I adored, which obviously involved deep-frying, and I wanted to be able to eat it a bit more often than might perhaps have been healthy. So off I went and bought an air fryer. Which dear reader, was a mistake. Or rather my mistake was to imagine that an air fryer could produce crispy ‘fried’ batter in the same way as deep-frying can. It cannot. As I quickly discovered an air fryer does not work to ‘fry’ wet batters.