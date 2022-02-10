I watched Brooklyn Beckham's new cooking show and here's what I learned

There are one million views on the first episode of Brooklyn Beckham’s show Cookin’ With Brooklyn, streaming on Facebook Watch. At around eleven minutes long, each episode of the eight-part series features Brooklyn cooking for one of his famous friends, and it’s compelling viewing.

As he minces around his kitchen, all tattooed fingers and gorgeous floppy hair, I can’t help but grieve for the fact that Brooklyn's mam has probably never eaten his food, even though his dream is to become a big-time chef. Last week, David Beckham revealed that wife Victoria has existed on a diet of steamed fish and vegetables for the whole of their marriage.

Foodie hearts shattered around the globe as David told Ruth Rogers all about it on the River Café Table 4 podcast. “The only time she's ever probably shared something that's been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper, and it was the most amazing thing," he said. "It was one of my favourite evenings. I can't remember what it was, but I know she's not eaten it since."

It seems, however, that young Brooklyn is on a mission. In the first episode, he is cooking for his brother Romeo and fiancée Nicola Peltz’s brother, Zach. Romeo, he says, is a fussy eater. So naturally enough, Brooklyn is cooking him fresh pasta and stone crab. He wants Romeo to see how cool it is to make your own pasta. Cool is Brooklyn's favourite word.

Romeo is a tall grown-up man now and a professional footballer.

“Remember when you used to burn my toast,” he jokes. Brooklyn shows that he is a man of the people, buying his fish from a truck. “I love this truck, it’s so cool.”

He makes a ‘simple’ clams and white wine starter. I am starting to get nervous. ‘Romeo is never going to eat this’, I think. I’m right. The last time he ate a clam he spat it out, they laugh. Brooklyn is onto a losing game here I think. And the thing is, Brooklyn is just so nice, I want to start crying for him. This is turning out to be a very emotional eleven minutes.

Just like his dad, he has the same bumbling energy and puppy dog eyes that make him extremely likeable. We want him to succeed, especially when he starts going on about how important his family are to him - and fiancée Nicola who he loves “more than anything, ever.”

Romeo is freaked out by the clam. He threatens to vomit on his brother but chokes it down, reckoning it to be ok. “I’m fussy eater,” he says. “Just like Mum.” We know all about your Mum Romeo.

The stone crabs are in a bucket and Romeo looks traumatised. Brooklyn says that he tries to show love through food, but it looks like he is torturing his brother here. Underneath his California tan, Romeo is paling quickly.

We are now rolling out fresh pasta and sandwiching a lot of truffle slices inside it - let us remember that it is a moneyed family that these boys come from and they can afford to be flaithulach with the truffles.

Pasta-making is something that Brooklyn does with his father, he shares. “I took a fresh pasta making class with my Dad in Italy, which was really cool.”

As he tosses the pasta around in a sauce of melted butter and garlic, Romeo and his pal are trying to be cool but you can tell that this may be a bridge too far. Zach starts belting into the pasta but Romeo manages just a mouthful. It’s ok though because he feels the love, and that's all Brooklyn was trying to do.

Each episode of Cookin’ with Brooklyn cost $100,000 to make, according to reports in the New York Post. There are stories of huge crews and private lessons from world-class chefs and general privilege overload. But by virtue of the family he was born into, Brooklyn Beckham is privileged - that's not his fault.

All he's trying to do is a little bit of cookin' with his mates. He thinks that would be really cool.