Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Onion Bhajis with coriander and mint chutney

This week’s recipe is perfect as a starter or side dish as part of a larger Indian feast, or as a Friday night snack in front of the fire with a beer of a glass of wine.

These lovely onion bhajis only take about thirty minutes to prepare and cook, and that includes fifteen minutes to let the onions absorb the spices before you mix up your batter.

You could use those fifteen minutes to make the chutney to accompany the bhajis and still have time to light the fire or to choose a film to watch as you tuck into these classic Indian snacks.

If you do want to make a main course to go along with these, you could try my Butternut Squash and Spinach Dahl for a lovely vegetarian or vegan feast, or my Lamb Bhuna.

There are a few ingredients here that you might not be familiar with. Gram flour is made from chickpeas and is readily available in most health food shops or Asian supermarkets. Nigella seed and asafoetida are spices that you will also find in Asian Supermarkets.

If you cannot get hold of them, or if you are making these bhajis on the spur of the moment, you can leave them out. If you do not have any tamarind paste for the chutney, you can use the juice of half a lime and a teaspoon of brown sugar as an alternative.

You can also adapt this recipe easily and use other vegetables. Swap the sliced onions for cauliflower florets for example.

Just make sure you cut them down into small florets and blanch them for a few minutes in boiling water before draining them and then adding the spices, chilli, coriander and then finally the gram flour to make your batter.

Some spiralised carrot would also be a lovely alternative to the onions, with a little spinach maybe. That would be delicious.